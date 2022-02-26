Spring is not officially here for another three weeks, but we can enjoy spring’s blooms inside in the meantime. Forsythia and spirea thunbergia always provide us with a sneak preview during the January thaw. Witch hazel is known to bloom even earlier. It is not until mid-February that bush honeysuckle, Japanese quince, and pussy willow start making an appearance.
Having flowering branches inside lifts our spirits knowing spring is almost here even on the gloomiest of March days. Forcing branches to bloom is one of the easiest and rewarding activities to do.
The essentials are sharpened pruners, branches whose flower buds are swollen enough to show typical color, warm water, and container and a bright but not direct light place for the flowering branches to be enjoyed.
Cut branches at an angle to give greater water intake surface. The more color and fatter the bud, the quicker it will open. Remove buds that will be in the container of warm water and soak the overnight. Some suggest soaking the entire under water in a bathtub overnight. Display in a container heavy enough not to tip over, add 3-4” of warm water, and place in a bright, warm place. Change the water every few days to prevent bacterial growth. The closer to the plant’s normal bloom period, that shorter the time it is to force. Depending on the branch and bud size, flowers will appear in 1-8 weeks.
Generally, once cut, it takes two weeks for pussy willow, redbud and spicebush to open. Deutzia, honeysuckle, and wisteria require three weeks, and quince and spirea four weeks. leaves are just as lovely and complement flowering branches. If nothing else is in bloom or leaf, cut some kerria japonica branches for their lime-green that is retain throughout winter.
THINGS TO DO
Start keeping a record of how long it takes to complete a routine task. It will help schedule what can be accomplished in the time you have available to work in the garden whether half an hour to several hours. Include the time needed to clean-up and put equipment back up.
Trees — It is time to prune crape myrtle as it blooms on new wood. Use hand shears or Japanese saw to remove lower, crossed and redundant branches, base growth, and thin the crown to create a tree form. Remove old flowers and seed pods tree and shrub forms. Plant dogwoods. Pull back mulch at tree bases.
Vegetables — Many online seed sources are offering discounts for first-time orders and free shipping on certain order sizes. For an early start to sow or transplant, heat the soil by covering it with clear plastic. Sow seeds when the soil temperature is 70 degrees. Lettuce will germinate in three days if sown under the plastic. At that time remove the plastic.
Tools — Add these tools to make gardening easier. Collapsible leaf bag container(2 sizes) provides bag support and minimal storage. Order from Ace Hardware for local pick-up. Potting towel with wide blade that holds more soil than standard trowels.
The curved blade makes loosening a plant and cleaning the inside of a pot. From gardeners.com. ‘Leaf Scoop’, ‘Big Hands’ are two brands of 18” plastic rounds with handles to pick up leaves more efficiently than by hands alone.
Events
March 1 — Master Gardener Toolbox — Bee Keeping, McCracken Co. Toolbox series, 5:00pm, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 270-554-9520
March 2 — Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension, Benton, 12:15-12:45 pm, RSVP by February 28, 270-527-3285. $10 including box lunch.
March 3-6 — “Bees, Birds, Butterflies and Blooms”, Nashville Lawn and Garden Show, Expo Center-The Fairgrounds, daily 10am-7pm and Sunday 10m-5pm gardens, workshops, lectures, children’s activities, floral designs, and vendors. Advance tickets and information: 615-772-6809, nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
