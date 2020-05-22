Restaurants to open

 THOMAS DEAN STEWART | The Sun

Ben Canella pressure washes the sidewalk outside of Doe’s Eat Place on Thursday afternoon in downtown Paducah. The eatery is preparing to reopen today as restaurants throughout Kentucky may open at 33% capacity inside with more outside.

