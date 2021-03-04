MURRAY — Some areas are still cleaning up after this weekend’s heavy rain.
Businesses like The Keg in Murray were impacted by flooding. Employees said they spent days cleaning the entire restaurant.
Waitress Nichole Dowdy said the restaurant has had flooding in the past, but the water this time around was dirtier.
“We kind of walked in and it was kind of a shock to see the restaurant with like that much water,” Dowdy said.
“I literally came in with boots and was just kind of like splashing around.”
The Keg posted a couple of videos on its Facebook page to show the impact of the flooding, and closed its doors for a few days.
“It was a shock to see, but it was almost like the thought kicked in your head like, OK, let’s go, teamwork, let’s get together, let’s do this,” Dowdy said.
They were able to get things together with help from the community, employees, and Servpro, a cleaning service. The Keg replaced its destroyed wood panels with new ones and cleaned the inside of the restaurant non-stop. It reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
“It’s amazing to see what the small town like Murray can do when we get together, butt heads, and just get everything finished,” Dowdy said.
Murray City Administrator Jim Osborne sent a statement about how the city plans to assess the damage.
“Storm water engineering has been a priority for the City of Murray for many years and will continue to be,” Osborne wrote.
“We have had discussions with an engineering firm to look at the areas that continue to have flooding issues during these major events, in order to see what options would be available to help lessen the impact to infrastructure, residences and businesses.”
