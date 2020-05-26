Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 for about five hours Monday night between Mile Markers 4 and 5.
According to Paducah police, at about 6:30 p.m., Whitney C. Barnes, 32, of Dodge City, Kansas, was driving a 2016 Ram pickup truck in the passing lane when she lost control of the truck and it hit a guard rail, swerving into the path of a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer rig driven by Robert A. Rutherford, 54, of Centerville, Tennessee.
The rig hit the pickup truck, which then collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Routan driven by Dewayne Visser, 43, of Paducah. The rig jackknifed in the median.
All three drivers and two passengers were taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment of injuries, police said. The westbound lanes of the interstate remained closed until about 11:30 p.m. while the police department’s collision reconstruction team investigated. The three vehicles were removed and a large debris field was cleaned up.
