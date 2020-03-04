Five companies vying for city's rec/aquatic center

Five management companies submitted proposals in late February to operate and manage the city of Paducah’s proposed multi-million dollar indoor recreation and aquatic center in Noble Park.
The city’s selection committee will go through the proposals and meet Friday to discuss them, as part of an overall process that’s expected to include company interviews, City Manager Jim Arndt said. The committee could then make a recommendation to the city commission for approval.
The committee consists of Arndt, Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen, Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson and Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark.
The city’s request for proposals lists April 28 as its anticipated contract date.
The five companies are:
• Swim Club Management Group, of Huntersville, North Carolina.
• Rink Management Services Corporation, of Mechanicsville, Virginia.
• USA Management, with offices in Franklin, Tennessee, and St. Louis.
• The Sports Facility Management, of Clearwater, Florida.
• Health Fitness, of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“We’re looking for a wealth of experience in the management of wellness centers and, basically, being able to bring things to the table — ingenuity, innovation, programming,” Arndt said. “Things that well, No. 1, make this accessible to 100% of our population and No. 2, make it so it’s attractive and making sure that it’s self-sustaining financially.”
The planned recreation/aquatic center is a two-story, approximately 61,000 square-feet facility that features a natatorium (including a competition size pool and warm water therapy pool), gymnasium, indoor walking/jogging track, locker rooms, concessions area, child watch area, fitness space, tenant space for community partners and more. However, it’s exact size remains subject to change with one previous figure tentatively set at 77,000 square-feet.
Arndt said the facility’s management duties would include different areas of operation, such as recreation, aquatics, administration, marketing, human resources and risk management.
“If we believe one of these five is not what we’re looking for in a management company, then what we’ll do, is we’ll do another request for proposal,” he said.
Two of the five interested companies are familiar to Arndt.
“I’m familiar with SFA and Rink Management,” he said. “Rink Management, of course, was the company that was hired by the sports center up in Effingham (Illinois), but don’t dismiss the other ones.”
Rink Management Services Corporation manages the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex in Effingham, which Paducah city representatives visited, along with The HUB Recreation Center in Marion, Illinois, as part of its efforts on the recreation/aquatic center project. Arndt previously served as Effingham’s city administrator.
“I didn’t work with them,” Arndt said about Rink Management. “They worked independent. Up there, it’s actually run through the park district that’s independent of the city. I didn’t have any interactions with them. I got to actually know them more after I came here.”
He also explained The Sports Facility Management is connected with The Sports Facility Advisory, a subcontractor for Nashville-based Lose Design, which is the design firm for the recreation/aquatic center. SFA prepared a five-year operating pro forma for the project last year.
If a management company is approved, Arndt said the city would conduct contract negotiations with it and it’d provide pre-construction services, such as working on sponsorships, naming rights, getting a “symbiotic” tenant for the facility and acquiring furniture, fixtures and equipment.
“A lot of the value they bring basically pays for itself — the amount of cost savings they bring to the physical project, as well as the additional revenue they help us to obtain through their sponsorship and naming rights efforts,” he said. “It’s value added and that’s what you want from an effective management company — you want value added.”
