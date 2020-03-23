The McCracken County Fiscal Court has canceled its regular meeting, which was scheduled for tonight at the courthouse, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer announced Sunday.
The cancellation stems from Gov. Andy Beshear’s order “prohibiting mass gatherings,” Clymer said. The next fiscal court meeting is set for April 13.
