Whether by air or by land, local first responders are taking extensive measures to keep both crews and patients safe during transports, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Kentucky.
Allen Jones, program director for Air Evac Lifeteam in Paducah and Mayfield, said crews decontaminate the helicopters after every flight while following CDC guidelines. Crews are also wearing personal protective equipment — like caps, gowns, shoe coverings, masks, shields and possible goggles — during all flights.
Meanwhile, crews with Mercy Regional Emergency Medical Service in Paducah decontaminate their ambulances after every call. Mercy Regional EMS Executive Director Jeremy Jeffrey said they’ve been misting the ambulances with a chemical that can kill the coronavirus on contact.
“In the beginning, we were trying to figure out how we could wipe everything down. And a few of my cohorts in other counties, as well as some of the eastern seaboard colleagues I have, were misting their ambulances,” Jeffrey said Friday.
“What they found by misting is the misting of the ambulance actually got into every crevice. And once they got everything misted, they would wipe it down and you were ensured of a 100% de-con. It wasn’t a guess because the solution we use gets in every crevice in this ambulance when it’s done.”
In addition to misting their ambulances at their facility on Coleman Road, Mercy Regional EMS keeps a battery-operated mister at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and another at Baptist Health Paducah, so crews can decontaminate their ambulances immediately after transporting their patients.
Jeffrey said when the pandemic began, Mercy Regional EMS’s overall call volume actually went down because people were afraid to leave their homes.
“We averaged anywhere from 32 to 34 ambulance calls a day. We saw that trend back in February, March, April and May go to 12 to 14 calls,” Jeffrey said. “And that’s when we really tried to get out in the public that it was still safe to call an ambulance, because what we were seeing, we were seeing the acuity of calls go up due to individuals waiting to call an ambulance until it was essentially too late in some instances.”
Jeffrey said they used social media and news conferences with elected leaders to let the community know ambulances are safe despite the pandemic. Since then, call volume has climbed back up.
However, the number COVID-related calls increased as well, and peaked around last fall.
“We started seeing more COVID patients in the month of September. We were carrying anywhere from 20 to 22 a day,” Jeffrey said. “Those have kind of subsided a little bit. We’re still carrying anywhere from 10 to 12 a day that we know to be COVID-positive and/or suspected. We do expect those numbers to hopefully decrease some. But they do seem to be maintaining pretty constant right now.”
Overall, when counting both COVID-related calls and routine 911 calls, Mercy Regional EMS is getting about 37 a day on average, Jeffrey said. Some days though, the number can be as high as 60.
Jeffrey said when the number of COVID-related calls spike, he thinks about the safety of his employees.
“In order to make ambulance calls, I got to have the EMTs and paramedics to make it. And if 60, 80% of the staff contracted, then what am I going to do to make calls?,” Jeffrey said. “So my concern was to make sure we have sound policies and procedures in place, sound guidelines, and that we were following those policies and procedures to not only protect the patients, but to protect my employees.”
Sound policies include ensuring all ambulance crews are wearing proper equipment, and taking extra precautions when a possible exposure occurs.
“When they get on scene, they have their mask, their face shield, their gowns, and they’re prepared to go to get the call,” Jeffrey said. “Once the call’s been completed, then we start a complete disinfect of the ambulance and employees. If employees become soiled, they take themselves out of service. And by soiled, I say, say they get coughed on and they think it may have potentially got on them somehow through a gown or on their boots or something like that. That unit is taken out of service until we complete a complete de-con of the employee, as well as the ambulance.”
On average, Mercy Regional EMS has five ambulances running each day, Jeffrey said. Each ambulance carries a paramedic and an EMT.
Jeffrey received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, and many of his employees have been vaccinated as well.
