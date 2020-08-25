Bailey Wolfe, a second-grade teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary, works in her classroom Monday, as McCracken County Public Schools kicked off the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning for students. Wolfe said she's super excited to be back in the classroom and this is her first year teaching second grade. Her students did many first day of school things, such as going over rules and expectations and sharing something fun they did this summer.
First day of school
KELLY FARRELL kfarrell@paducahsun.com
