Businesses everywhere are feeling effects of COVID-19 restrictions as government officials, health officials and residents work to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
It’s a particularly challenging time for small businesses.
“They’re the lifeblood of our community, and just for the chamber they’re very important,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president. “All of our small businesses, 25 or under, make up about 75% of our total membership. We have a lot of focus on them.”
Kentucky restaurants are closed to dine-in patrons, leaving many to shift to delivery, drive-thru and/or take out-only service models. Gyms, hair salons, spas and other establishments are closed. Bars are closed to regular in-person traffic. In-person retail businesses that aren’t life-sustaining, such as clothing and book stores, also were closed to in-person traffic. Non-essential retail businesses are allowed to fill phone and online orders through curbside services or delivery.
Wilson isn’t sure of how the local economy will
be affected.
“I know that it’s going to impact them significantly, but I believe that once we get opened back up, our community will totally shift its focus to recovery,” she said. “So as much as we’ve taken this seriously about being ... healthy at home and taking all these protective measures, I really believe that we will rally together for a recovery.”
Local businesses of all sorts are figuring out ways to stay operational.
Take Crash Comics, where super hero books are being passed out of a drive-thru window. Manager Brent Thurston hopes people will continue to support local businesses like Crash.
“The economy is tanking massively as it is and when you boil it down, the local businesses are the backbone of this country,” Thurston said. “You can’t let the local foundation crumble or else everything will topple down on top of it.
“If the little places close, it dominoes eventually to the large ones.”
Just a few blocks down Kentucky Avenue, Paducah’s oldest music shop is trying to figure out how it’ll deal with recent restrictions.
“I’d imagine the situation that a lot of music stores and record shops are in right now is that if they close down for a few weeks there’s a danger of not opening up again,” said Stephen Montgomery, who works at Allen Music. “It’s a precarious situation, and there’s a lot of hesitancy to shut the doors completely.”
The shop has taught the community how to play instruments for nearly five decades, and it’s not letting COVID-19 get in the way of that. In a typical week, Montgomery gives as many as 50 lessons, so he’s moved his lessons online to keep up with students.
“Usually I pull out a music book, and we look at it together and I can point to a thing on the page or put their hands where they need to be on the instrument,” he said. “It’s very difficult to even play along with my students when it’s online.
“All of that stuff is out the window right now. It’s much more difficult.”
In midtown, Flower+Furbish is dealing with its own obstacles. The florist and plant shop closed its doors to the public over a week ago and began offering free curbside pickup and non-contact delivery.
“This shutdown is pretty scary for nonessential small businesses like ours but, looking on the bright side, it’s providing the opportunity to be innovative with our business,” owner Sara Falder said. “As a team, we collectively decided it was in the best interest of our customers — and the health of our team — to start instating the (Centers for Disease Control) regulations early.”
Working with an almost entirely perishable inventory is a perilous position for Falder and her workers, but they’re making the best of it.
“Right now, we’re having a sale so our plants will have loving homes where they will be taken care of if we have to temporarily close,” she said. “Thinking creatively and responding quickly has helped us so far — we hope that continues to be the case.”
Meanwhile, the chamber is working to support businesses by getting out up-to-date information, such as how to apply for Small Business Administration loans. Many of its questions from local businesses have revolved around the loan applications, Wilson said. The chamber has had calls with a variety of officials on financial planning, unemployment insurance and the Small Business Administration, including one with U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky to talk about federal legislation.
The chamber is continuing to push a “Buy Local” campaign, too.
Wilson noted that local businesses are often approached for sponsorships for children’s sports teams and door prizes for community events, and now’s the time to step up and support them if possible by buying gift certificates, keeping memberships, getting takeout and delivery or participating in online or curbside services.
Wilson is keeping an eye on what’s next once COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted.
“I hope very soon — but we’re preparing now — to think about how we will shift to a rapid response recovery, so that we can get our businesses back up and running just as quickly as this gets through our community and we’re able again to open back up,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.