Due to maintenance work on the boat, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed through Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The ferry connects Ky. 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.
Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.
The ferry plans to resume service on Wednesday.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or by going to https://www.face book.com/Dorena HickmanFerry/.
