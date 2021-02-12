The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed through the weekend, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported Friday.
The ferry halted service about 1 p.m. Wednesday, due to icy weather conditions, the cabinet said. After re-evaluating conditions Friday, the ferry plans to remain closed through the weekend.
Capt. Jeremy Newsom said if the weather allows, the ferry will attempt to resume service Monday.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.
To get traffic advisories and alerts about the ferry’s operating status via email go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Corridor Group.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects Ky. 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
