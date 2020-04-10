After about three years behind bars, Dayton Jones was free — for about three months.
But U.S. Magistrate Judge Lanny King ruled Thursday that the man released by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s pardon in December must remain behind bars pending the resolution of a federal case.
Jones, 24, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to sodomy, wanton endangerment and child pornography distribution charges in Christian County, now faces one federal charge of producing child sex abuse material.
After a brief preliminary hearing held by videoconference Thursday in federal court in Paducah, King found probable cause that Jones committed the offense.
The only witness at the hearing, FBI Special Agent Renee Chouinard, testified in support of the criminal complaint she submitted, which included information gathered from other law enforcement agencies during the investigation regarding Jones’ state charges.
The complaint alleges Jones and multiple other males raped an unconscious 15-year-old boy at a party in October 2014.
The complaint noted that Jones pleaded guilty, and that the plea agreement he signed incorporated the statement that he “took a video of the victim and posted it to social media.”
Jones’ defense attorney, federal public defender Aaron Dyke, asked whether the “took” in that phrase could potentially mean that Jones acquired the video from another source before posting it on social media.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo Lawless said the “common meaning” of the word was clear.
“When you’re talking about a video, when you take a video, you’re taking a video,” she said.
After King found probable cause to send the charges against Jones to a federal grand jury, he presided over a much longer detention hearing. Attorneys debated whether Jones should be considered a threat to the community or a risk for failure to appear at further hearings.
Dyke painted a picture of a man who had never missed a court hearing and had not violated his bond while awaiting his Christian County trial.
Lawless countered with concerns about a lack of cooperation from Jones and his grandparents after his release, when probation and parole, as well as other law enforcement agencies, sought to contact him regarding, among other issues, registration as a sex offender.
She accused his grandparents, whom Dyke proposed as third-party custodians for Jones should he be released, of being untruthful with officers seeking to contact Jones.
She also pointed to the nature of the alleged offense and a report she said showed Jones would be considered a high risk to re-offend, in asking King to grant detention.
Lawless countered that the ambiguous nature of Jones’ release — whether his sentence was commuted or he was pardoned outright remains the center of a lawsuit — meant he believed he was under no obligation to cooperate with parole officers.
“He did not have to register. He had signed no documents requiring him to register,” Dyke said.
“Was he trying to go and sign up for the sex offender registry? No. He was not trying to do that.”
Lawless pointed out that Jones agreed to meet officers and register after finding out that federal agents were looking for him, and expressed concern that Jones and his family “actively avoided communication with law enforcement officers.”
King granted the government’s motion to detain Jones on the basis of his risk not to appear for court.
