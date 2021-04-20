Each year GardenComm members vote for their favorite shrub. This year it was the rookie, Wee Bit Grumpy, bigleaf hydrangea, that won the Shrub Madness 2021 National Championship.
Purple is next to blue as being the least natural color found in nature. It is no wonder that hybridizer Tim Wood’s deep purple bigleaf hydrangea (H. macrophylla) Wee Bit Grumpy was the winner. It is described as having “stunning colors, rugged nature and irresistibly cute size.”
Jane Beggs-Joles, Spring Meadow Nursery Program Manager said of it, “(Wee Bit Grumpy are) strong-growing dwarf plants with outstanding ornamental appeal and excellent disease resistance … the sturdy habit and prolific blooming (make it) a good garden plant.”
All are good qualities, but it is the intense purple blooms that caught my eye. Even in neutral soil it is a stand-out.
Assets: A Proven-Winner trialed and selected plant. Attractive in the garden even during the winter. Easy to grow, compact
(2x3 feet), landscape, bedding or specimen
plant. Repeatably produces big blooms and reblooms through the season. The flower on the plant is long lasting and dries nicely
for perpetual
blooms. The glossy foliage resists wilting.
Care: Plant in full to partial sun, preferably six hours a day. Plant in acidic, well-drained soil. Neutral to alkaline soil will produce
less intense color. Water until established.
No pruning needed other than to remove broken branches. Generally, fertilizer is not needed
but if so — apply
slo-release in early-mid spring and again no later than mid-summer to allow new growth to harden before winter. Mix the fertilizer into the soil
out to the drip-line. The drip-line is the distance from the trunk to the longest horizontal branches. Mulch to a depth of no more than 3 inches using good quality hardwood or ground cypress that provide the best nutrition.
Sources: Bluestone Perennials (bluestoneperennials.com), and Great Garden Plants (greatgardenplants.com), $19 each. Garden Goods Direct (gardengoodsdirect.com) 3.5 inch pot for $59.
(GardenComm is garden communicators and others who promote all things from plants to tools to the latest information on gardening.)
THINGS TO DO
• 15 Minute Gardening — Sharpen the pruner blade before heading out to the garden. Wear a mask to protect yourself from pollen and organic and non-organic sprays.
• Garden — There is a possibility of frost tonight depending on where you live. Cover tender plants and remove them in the morning. This should be our last frost for the season. Dig tap root tree seedlings from ornamental beds. Shallow roots seedling may be gently pulled if the soil is moist. Remove spent daffodil flower by holding by their stems at the base and snapping them. Allow hellebore’s colored-bracts to remain until the flowers begin to produce seed.
Poison ivy has returned. Whether digging or spraying to eliminate it, wear long sleeves and place a plastic bag over your hand and forearm when handling it. Carefully pull the bag off over the plant and dispose it. The rash-causing oil, urushiol, still is active whether the plant is alive or dead.
• Trees and shrubs — Cut flowering shrubs after all blooming has ceased to a leaf bud. Reduce overgrown shrubs by cutting branches close to the ground one-third each year. Less attractive is to cut back the entire shrub now 6 inches from the ground. Remove vegetation and mulch 3 inches from tree trunks. Vegetation and mulch hold moisture which softens bark, making it susceptible to insects and small animal damage.
• Vegetables — According to Phrenology (plant relationships science), dogwoods are at their peak indicating to plant tomatoes and early corn now; dandelions advise planting spinach, beets and carrots, and plant beans, peas, and lettuce now that lilac leaves are mouse-ear size.
• Events — April 24, Paducah-McCracken County (only) Spring Clean Up Day, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Republic Services transfer station, 829 Burnett St. Enter North 10th Street from Park Avenue. Information: 270-444-8511.
April 24, Lyon County Master Gardeners Native Plants Lectures and pre-ordered plant pick-up, 8 a.m.-noon, UK Extension Office, 231 W. Main, Eddyville. Information: 270-388-2341.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof@att.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.