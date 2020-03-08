FAQs: The city's proposed rec/aquatic center

The city of Paducah’s proposed multi-million dollar indoor recreation/aquatic center at Noble Park has divided public opinion, evident at a late February commission meeting when 30 residents addressed elected officials for more than an hour.
Many of them expressed disapproval for the project. Some spoke in favor of the facility and its potential benefits in community wellness.
Below is an informational guide on what’s known — and unknown — about the project thus far.
Q. What is the size?
A. The recreation/aquatic center is two stories tall and approximately 61,000 square-feet, a return to an earlier estimate of roughly 60,000 square-feet. In January, city officials indicated the project changed to 77,000 square feet. It’s been subject to change.
Q. Why was Noble Park chosen as the location?
A. The planned site for the recreation/aquatic center is located off Park Avenue, not far from Kroger. It’s city-owned property that currently has ball fields. The city cited several reasons for the site selection, noting it’s “highly visible” in the city’s most visited park, near several neighborhoods and within walking distance of roughly 2,000 rooftops.
Q. What is the cost estimate and when will the actual cost be known?
A. In early January, the city issued $20.5 million in general obligation bonds with a 2.55% interest rate. It’s to be structured over 20 years. After fees, it has $20 million for construction and equipping the recreation/aquatic center. The city plans to keep the project design “within that figure,” said City Manager Jim Arndt, as it prepares bid specifications.
However, the exact construction cost won’t be known until the city receives project bids from contractors. Future operating costs are also unknown.
The city is using a five-year operating pro forma prepared by Florida-based The Sports Facilities Advisory. The company projects the project to break even within five years. The facility’s projected operating loss is about $402,000 in Year 1 and decreases over the following years until Year 5, with an approximately $17,000 gain. The city’s debt service is not a consideration of the pro forma and it also doesn’t include potential lease revenue from an outside partner.
Q. What are the center’s features?
A. The facility’s proposed amenities include a natatorium for the aquatic center, which features a competition size pool, warm water therapy pool and a two-story flume slide. The current plan is to construct a 25 yard by 25 meter pool, smaller than an Olympic-sized pool that’s 50 meters in length.
It also includes a multi-use gymnasium, exercise areas and equipment, rooms for classes and activities, concessions space, men’s and women’s locker rooms, child watch area, a second-floor walking/jogging track and space for potential tenants. Another potential feature is a climbing structure or rock climbing wall, but that will be based on the budget.
Q. What’s the city’s plan if Friends of the Parks: Paducah doesn’t contribute?
A. Friends of the Parks is a new nonprofit organization that intends to raise $10 million and use it to create an endowment, in which the interest can be used for various parks improvements and to help maintain the recreation/aquatic center in the future.
Arndt reports that if the organization doesn’t meet its fundraising goal, then the money will come from the city’s general fund. Friends of the Parks could not be reached for information on its current fundraising amount.
The city is working to negotiate an agreement with Friends of the Parks.
Q. What about the ball fields at Noble Park?
A. The Little League program can use Noble Park’s facilities this year and it’s expected to transfer to Stuart Nelson Park in 2021, which currently has four fields. Meanwhile, Paducah Middle School’s baseball team also uses Noble Park for practices and games.
PMS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Kristopher Durfee said he’s communicated with Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson, Paducah Public Schools baseball coaches, Superintendent Donald Shively and director of facilities Chad Jezik about the issue. The school has “some options to consider,” but Durfee didn’t have a definitive answer yet regarding the team’s plans for another place to play.
He said it hopes to have a firm place to play and practice by early summer. The team has an estimated 25-30 students.
Q. What facilities did Paducah officials look at for information, comparison and due diligence on the project?
A. Paducah city representatives visited two facilities in Illinois — The HUB Recreation Center in Marion, and the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex in Effingham. Commissioner Brenda McElroy visited the Cullman Wellness & Aquatic Center in Cullman, Alabama. The city considered those facilities’ best practices, capital construction costs, operations and maintenance costs and community fundraising.
Q. What is the latest timeline for design completion, construction bidding and completion?
A. The project design is expected to be completed this spring. The bidding process is spring through summer, while construction is slated for a fall start and to last through late 2021. A projected opening date is Christmas 2021 or early 2022.
Q. Why is the city hiring a management company?
A. The city is hiring a management company with experience in marketing, trends, sports tourism, booking and events. The management cost is “variable” based on the company, but it’s built into the pro forma figures.
Five companies submitted proposals before a Feb. 28 deadline and the city expects to have a management contract in place by the end of March or the first half of April. The city’s request for proposal lists an anticipated April 28 contract date.
A four-member selection committee, which consists of Arndt, Thompson, Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen and Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark, could later make its recommendation to the city commission, which has final approval.
Q. How much will memberships cost and has it been finalized yet?
A. It’s not finalized. The city plans to develop a fee structure with the facility’s management company, which has not been selected. Preliminary membership rates listed in the pro forma are: $15 per month for youth; $30 per month for adults; $25 per month for seniors and $50 per month for families.
The city plans to use fundraising efforts to ensure access is “widely available,” and it’s working with community partners to develop sponsorship programs. It also plans to use the management company to assist with the sponsorship program’s development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.