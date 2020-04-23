Marshall County resident Mildred Emerson clapped her hands Tuesday afternoon as she left Baptist Health Paducah after being hospitalized more than two weeks for COVID-19.
The 82-year-old mother and grandmother wasn’t alone in that.
Emerson’s daughters, Lesa Long and Lori Emerson, and two grandsons waited outside Larry Barton Atrium on Baptist Health’s campus for an emotional family reunion, while joined by about 50 Baptist Health workers who eagerly applauded Emerson’s discharge. The family hadn’t seen Emerson since she was admitted, as a result of visitation rules enacted for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The good Lord was with me and he brought me through it,” Emerson told The Sun on Wednesday. “I’m just thankful for everything.”
One of the first things she did upon returning home was to sit in her recliner and relax.
“I feel great. I’m back to my usual self,” said Emerson, who described the hospital’s show of support as “awesome.”
The family and hospital staff’s celebration was about 17 days in the making.
“Today we celebrated the discharge of Mildred Emerson, who went home after a 17-day hospitalization for COVID-19,” said a Baptist Health social media post. “We are so thankful for her recovery as she is now celebrating at home with her family. Thanks to our health care heroes for taking care of Mildred and all of our patients during this unprecedented time.”
In late March, Emerson started feeling sick and later tested positive for COVID-19. She was hospitalized on April 4. During her illness, Emerson had fever, cough, congestion, loss of appetite and eventually shortness of breath.
“She left home by ambulance 2 1/2 weeks ago on a Saturday, and that was the first time we saw her since,” Long said. “We didn’t even FaceTime or anything, we just were able to talk to her on the phone in her room.”
Long recalled when her mother became sick.
“We thought it was just bronchitis or the flu and didn’t think too much about it other than we knew she was sick,” she said. “(Soon after), we had a telehealth visit with her doctor and he prescribed some medications to try and help her and, he said, let him know in a couple of days if she got worse and we would keep that in the back of our mind about the coronavirus.
“She would go back and forth. Sometimes she would seem better and sometimes not. The third day, she was back to not being good again and I called. They set us up to go to the Heartland Church drive-through (test site), and we got the results Friday night that she was positive.”
Her condition worsened from that night to Saturday, prompting the call for an ambulance.
It was a tough time, as Emerson’s family were worried and scared, as she also has underlying health issues. Thankfully, her condition improved about a week ago and negative tests allowed for her discharge.
The family is happy and excited that she’s back home in the Benton area and had a welcoming celebration — keeping social distance — in the driveway with balloons, signs and more family upon her return.
“We didn’t get to surprise her because she could see us standing out in the yard, but she was surprised whenever we left,” said Lori Emerson, who lives in Calvert City. “My sister had to drive really slow because I was supposed to try to get away early enough, so that I could be there at the house too.”
Lori Emerson said they’re thankful to get this “good outcome,” while Long described them as blessed and her mother had received many prayers from friends and family.
“We give all the glory to God,” Long said. “I’m not sure really what else to say … and we cannot thank Baptist Health staff and nurses and doctors (enough). They have all just been wonderful. My mom has nothing but good things to say about them.”
Both daughters encouraged people to take COVID-19 seriously and use proper precautions.
Lori Emerson noted the virus can affect anybody, and people don’t know who’s going to be carrying it.
“I just want everybody to take it more seriously and not give in right here in the middle because now we’re going to be opening up — different states are going to be opening — and I don’t want everybody to forget that they need to still be cautious,” she said.
