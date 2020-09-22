Fall in effect at farmers market

Larry and Kimberlee Hibbs, of Hibbs Farm in Symsonia, unload pumpkins at the Mid-Week Farmers Market on an overcast Tuesday afternoon in Carson Park. The city of Paducah recently extended the Mid-Week Farmers Market season through the end of October. These run from 3-7 p.m. each Tuesday.

 DEREK OPERLE | The Sun

