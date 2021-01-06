MURRAY — A long-term care facility in Murray says its residents and staff are responding well after their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Spring Creek Health Care Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center held its first vaccination clinic on Dec. 30. Assistant Administrator and Director of Nutrition Services Lauren Jones said a team from Walgreens provided and administered the Pfizer vaccines to roughly half of the facility’s staff and residents.
The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose three weeks after the initial injection. Jones said Spring Creek will have another clinic later this month and a third one in February.
“I think we’re definitely moving in the right direction and again, providing a little bit of a relief, I think, for our community,” Jones said.
Jones said other than some arm soreness, the residents and staff, including her, have been doing very well since getting the vaccine.
“I do believe everyone was nervous at first. But we’ve had a really good response from the vaccine, and I think more people are going to take the vaccine with the next clinic,” Jones said. “I was excited to get it. Obviously, it’s not 100%. We don’t know what’s going to happen. But it does give a little bit of relief. I feel like it will help kind of keep everyone else safe.”
Jones said residents and staff have had COVID-19 in the past. But as of Tuesday, there were no positive cases among residents.
As of Tuesday, Spring Creek had 89 residents, although the number varies day to day. Murray-Calloway County Hospital owns the 226-bed facility.
Meanwhile, Rivercrest Place, an assisted living center in Paducah, will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday. Executive Director Clinton Warf said last week that most of the 45 residents chose to get inoculated.
“When we announced it, they cheered and clapped,” Warf said. “They’re so excited because they lived through polio and flu outbreaks and things that we haven’t really experienced. So they’re not really scared of the vaccine.”
Warf said since the pandemic began in March, Rivercrest has had seven COVID-19 cases as of last week, including two residents. They’ve since recovered.
Vaccinations at long-term care facilities are in the first phase of Kentucky’s vaccine deployment plan. Gov. Andy Beshear had said that two-thirds of COVID-19-related deaths in the state come from long-term care facilities.
