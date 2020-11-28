PRINCETON — Shane Bogle of the Caldwell County Cooperative Extension Service earned his Distinguished Service Award from the Kentucky Association of County Agriculture Agents and the National Association of County Agriculture Agents.
Bogle was one of two Kentucky agents to receive the award this year.
The award was presented at the KACAA annual awards program on Sept. 22.
Bogle has served Caldwell County for 18 years. He said that the award is presented only once to an agent and is determined by his service rather than achievements done in the previous year.
“It’s a career-wide award,” he said. “It’s the strength of the programming that you’ve done to meet the needs of the clientele and the community, like innovative programs.”
Bogle was recognized for his leadership and timber management programming after the ice storm of 2009 that devastated timber lands in western Kentucky.
“We had a lot of local programming that was offered to the timber land owners,” he said. “Our timber industry was put on its heels here because of the damage from that ice storm.
“A couple of other agents and I developed a series of programs to help get landowners, loggers and other folks through that. The woods were dangerous to be in after it. We had trees that would be dying 10 years after the ice storm.”
Bogle said he was appreciative of the award in recognizing his efforts in western Kentucky.
“It’s nice to know that your programs and what you’ve done for y our community can be recognized — not just statewide but even on a national level,” he said.
A Caldwell County native, Bogle began his career as an Extension associate at the University of Kentucky Extension Research and Education Center in Princeton before becoming an Extension agent. He currently serves as the Caldwell County Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources.
Bogle and his wife, Missy, have two children: Brandon, 15, and Hannah, 13.
