While industrial parks and megasites can provide build-ready land for manufacturing prospects, existing facilities are also an available tool Greater Paducah Economic Development uses to spur business and job growth.
Two such existing properties include the building previously occupied by TTECH, formerly known as TeleTech, in Paducah’s downtown and the manufacturing facility in the I-24 Logistics Park recently vacated by Genova Products, GPED President/CEO Bruce Wilcox said.
Both of those properties provide GPED another “tool in the toolbox” for economic development.
The former TTECH location, 401 Kentucky Ave., is available for sale or lease. The building is listed with Arnold Realty Group, a Paducah company, for $899,000.
“Our goal is to get it occupied,” he said of the 17,762 square-foot building. “It adds to the commerce downtown, the traffic downtown, and supports downtown businesses.”
The building was vacated in October, when the Colorado-based company consolidated its call center operations in Commerce Park. GPED owns the Kentucky Avenue property.
Wilcox said discussions with possible tenants for both the downtown building and Genova facility are ongoing.
Genova, the Michigan-based company that manufactured plumbing products, announced Dec. 5 that is was suspending operations, and on Jan. 21 announced its plans to permanently close the Paducah plant while it continued to seek a buyer for the company.
The Genova property is jointly owned by the city of Paducah and McCracken County.
There is a lease agreement between the city, county and Genova on the property, and the city and county also own some of the equipment within the building, Wilcox said. Genova recently went into receivership, and the city and county have a secured lien position, he said.
The No. 1 goal for the approximately 100,000 square-foot facility is to find a prospect in the same industry, Wilcox said.
“Our thought is to get another advanced plastics manufacturer in the facility that would utilize it,” he said.
“We still have two prospective companies very interested in taking possession of the facility and stepping into Genova’s obligations with regards to leasing the facility and utilizing the equipment in there.”
Wilcox said it helps to have different options available for economic development prospects.
“Every prospective company has specific requirements as to what they’re looking for,” he said.
