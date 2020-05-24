McCracken County High School hosted its seventh official graduation Friday, but its first virtual ceremony, as three separate video sessions of seniors receiving their diplomas were merged into one video.
The completed video was released on the school’s media arts YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. Friday, the originally scheduled time for the traditional, in-person graduation. Filming sessions were held in the school auditorium May 13-15.
The ceremony began with senior Elijah Garrett singing the national anthem, followed by a speech from first-year Principal Matt Houser. Two students — co-valedictorian Ashton Rudy and Isaac Morgan — were selected to give speeches to the Class of 2020.
There were 33 valedictorians among the 442 graduates, as well as seven salutatorians and 194 honor graduates.
The ceremony was changed from a traditional in-person event due to COVID-19.
Houser praised the class for its determination in getting through the school year, hampered by non-traditional instruction days for the last nine weeks, when students completed coursework from home.
“Class of 2020, I’m so proud to be your principal,” he said. “I treasure this year and will forever remember the joy you’ve all brought to my life.
“I’m proud of you and all you have accomplished, but most importantly, I hope the challenges we have overcome together will give you the confidence to tackle any obstacle, overcome any adversary and let nothing stand between you and your dreams.”
Rudy thanked teachers for their part in helping students prepare assignments while working from home.
“To our magnificent teachers, thank you for all of your constant notifications on Google Classroom to keep us informed of all of our assignments that were due,” she said. “It was your never-ending encouragement and support that got us through while we were experiencing this difficult time.
“… No other school has a staff that shows so much loving care for their students. You really do make us feel like everyone matters, and our class truly appreciates that.”
Rudy addressed the difference in this senior year and how she and her classmates overcame obstacles.
“As we began our senior year, it started off differently, as Mr. Houser became our new principal, but I never in a million years would have guessed that the ending would have been totally different than anyone had ever encountered,” she said.
“Although we missed out on some normal lasts — normal graduation, finale of ‘The Voice — which was a wonderful idea — watching spring sports, missing ‘Grease,’ Senior Skip Day, prom and all of the end-of-the-year parties … I know for a matter of fact that our love of Mustang Nation did not go away.”
Rudy said the experience taught the Class of 2020 not to take anything for granted.
“We thought that by the end of the senior year, we would be the ones that couldn’t wait to get out,” she said. “But, it turns out that we were the graduating class that hoped we could go back just one more day before we had to leave forever.”
Morgan told his classmates that they had always been able to adapt and overcome challenges.
“Sometimes, it’s the journeys that teach us a lot about our destinations,” he said, quoting the musician Drake, “and our destination is the real world. If our journey has taught us anything, it’s that life doesn’t always go as planned.
“Mr. Houser’s motto means a whole lot more to me now than it did back in August: ‘Everyone matters and every moment counts.’ Each and every one of us has a purpose, and it’s up to us to use that purpose to make the world a better place.”
The valedictorians of the Class of 2020 are Rudy, Carley Beatty, Elizabeth Boyles, Macy Bynum, Ty Crabtree, Gillian Davis, Natalie Eastes, Erin Eickholz, Noah Ellis, Grant Eyer, Ansley Golightly, Hope Hodges, Katherine Ison, Illya Khaustov, Abigail Kuntz, Lynae Lawrence, Ian Leatherman, Eugene Lee, Manda Lin, Jordan Marshall, Ella McBee, Noelle Meals, Jake Mitchell, Marlee Morehead, Brooklyn Sawyer, Sophia Shiben, Wilson Spraggs, Zoe Thompson, Jade Tinin, Morgan Tinin, Alessandra Verdegan, Allie Vernelson and Sydney Woodard.
Salutatorians for the Class of 2020 are Katie Caruthers, Zachary Farmer, Grant Johnson, Garrett Rudolph, Jacob Sasseen, Garrett Schooley and Olivia “Barrett” Wagner.
McCracken County High School opened in August 2013 as the consolidation of Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland high schools.
