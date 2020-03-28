The Paducah family had been waiting for six months for their court date, originally scheduled for early this week.
After the mother’s remarriage, her husband wanted to officially adopt her 9-year-old son.
“They were very anxious to finally get some closure,” said Paducah attorney Jeff Alford, who represented the family.
But with a recent order from the Kentucky Supreme Court significantly limiting in-person court hearings, Alford had to work with McCracken County Family Court Judge Deanna Henschel to conduct what both believe to be the first-ever videoconference adoption in the state’s history.
So Wednesday, Alford brought the family into his office, spaced them well enough apart to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines, and called Henschel, who conducted the hearing from her office.
“It was a unique but pretty special way to be adopted,” Henschel said. “I don’t feel like any of the intimacy of adoption was lost.”
Alford said he was grateful to be able to facilitate a resolution for the family, “so they could finally get their happy ending.”
But despite the positivity of that hearing, Henschel finds herself troubled by services that at-risk children and families aren’t receiving during the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic that has restricted both legal and private aid providers.
“It’s pretty scary,” she said.
Some court-mandated services, including family or other counseling, may not be available for some time, so Henschel said she’s instructing people to keep in touch with their attorneys who can explain to them how to fulfill whatever requirements they’re able to.
Though her docket has been pared down of necessity, like all statewide dockets at district and circuit levels, Henschel often deals with emergency matters like reports of child abuse and neglect, or domestic violence allegations requiring timely action and emergency orders.
“It’s important that people get protection when they’re afraid of somebody,” Henschel said, noting her court is “100% open for essential services.”
Even more than legal services, Henschel said she worries that “we don’t have eyes” on children and families, especially from school teachers or counselors who often serve as reporters if they suspect neglect or abuse, and that even some families working to improve their lives could suffer relapses during times of significant insecurity.
“Even the healthiest family needs help and needs support,” Henschel said.
“Right now we’re all kind of fending for ourselves.”
Family Service Society Director Candace Melloy said most of her organization’s resources are being directed toward providing food for families in Paducah and McCracken County.
“Right now everybody’s focus and crises seem to be related to food,” Melloy said.
The organization also helps out with medical costs and other financial needs, and Melloy said the organization is still receiving donations for those necessities when, inevitably, requests for those services come in.
Financial insecurity, food insecurity and housing insecurity can multiply and often cause risky situations for families not usually considered at-risk, Melloy said.
“It adds stress upon stress upon stress.”
But she said she’s seen strong cooperation in the community, and a dedication from government and private agencies to providing for the most needy members of society.
Henschel said she’s been grateful for good weather, as well as school systems and other agencies providing food many families rely on, but she still worries about “the bruises that aren’t going to be seen and the bellies that aren’t going to be fed.”
“Without all those extra eyes on the families, there’s a lot of anxiety I have about what’s going on,” she said.
