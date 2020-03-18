As the fallout from COVID-19 continues to affect virtually all sectors of life, public safety agencies are taking steps to protect employees while still providing essential services to the community.
“I feel like we’re all still in a preventative stage,” McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said.
The sheriff’s office and other local agencies are making sure to keep their workers practicing good hygiene and, when possible, limiting interaction with the public.
“They will not see any alteration in the service that we provide to them,” Carter said.
“The only minor changes that we have made in the way of our responses is, on occasion we’ll get calls for service that wouldn’t necessarily require us to take reports in person … we may be taking those reports by phone.”
Carter said he hasn’t sensed any alarm among deputies, who all understand the necessity of keeping law enforcement services at normal levels.
Mercy Regional EMS Director Jeremy Jeffrey said the agency hasn’t yet seen an increase in the number of calls, though they’re bracing for the possibility.
“We’ve got plans in place to take care of things if numerous patients start rolling in,” Jeffrey said.
Complicating matters for EMTs, often the first to come in contact with an infected person, supplies like masks, gloves and gowns are in high demand.
“Everything is on back order,” Jeffrey said.
He said dealing with an outbreak isn’t anything new for EMTS and paramedics, as Mercy has had to prepare for cases of Ebola, SARS and MERS in recent years.
The current questionnaire given by dispatchers closely resembles the agency’s Ebola questionnaire.
“If we have a positive screening, we take extra (personal protective equipment) measures,” Jeffrey said.
The Paducah Fire Department has canceled public events and tours of the station, Assistant Fire Chief David Denton said.
Denton expressed concerns about the availability of testing, and said if any firefighters were to manifest symptoms of the coronavirus, getting a test with confirmed results could take long enough to keep firefighters out of action and create staffing concerns.
“They have a job to do. They want to do their job. They’re not nervous about getting sick,” Denton said. But he said firefighters will be taking cues from dispatchers and EMS teams whom they may assist on medical calls, and take extra protective measures if there’s any apparent risk of infection.
Carter stressed that those considering taking advantage of the situation for criminal purposes shouldn’t count on a lax response from law enforcement.
“This should not be viewed as an opportunity for them to engage in illegal activity,” Carter said.
“We’re going to continue to be out there doing our jobs on the front lines.”
He said though deputies expect a potential uptick in calls that occasionally happens during holidays or sustained bad weather when tempers flare and people are in close quarters for a sustained time, people should take opportunities to do good for their families and others when possible.
“Try to help your neighbors and those that are in need, and utilize this time to try to be positive and be a good neighbor,” Carter said.
