'Embracing the chaos': Family finds new normal during pandemic

With the onset of COVID-19, every family is adjusting to a new normal.
A pair of full-time jobs, a nearly-2-year-old daughter, two cats and a dog is enough to keep any thirtysomething married couple busy when times are good. During this pandemic, Michael and Stephanie Watson are just trying to keep their lives in order.
During an interview with the Sun on Thursday, the pair played fetch with the dog, showed books to their young daughter, Liberty, and corralled the cats away from the phone. This level of multitasking is something that’s become business as usual for the Watsons.
“Through all of this chaos, I’m trying to just smile and enjoy this knowing that I’m going to laugh about it later on this evening,” Michael said. “Finding humor and embracing the chaos has been one of the ways that we’ve managed our stress.”
“But it is chaos,” Stephanie added.
• • •
Liberty is their alarm clock most days, waking them up around 6:30 a.m. or so. Parenting in the time of COVID-19 is an adventure the couple is still figuring out.
“For me it’s been pretty crazy. Liberty’s not old enough to totally realize that she’s missing out on a lot, but we can still tell that she feels cooped up,” Stephanie said. “I think that even at her age she feels a little lonely or isolated from other people.”
Stephanie and Michael have tried to remedy this by doing video chats with members of the family and taking Liberty out on walks as much as they can.
A quick game of rock-paper-scissors decides who makes coffee and who tends to the kid and pets. After that, Michael heads to the Baptist Health Paducah campus, where he works as a family medicine physician.
His practice at Baptist has become mostly telemedicine, treating patients over phone and video calls.
“A lot of my work is still providing patient care, but it’s at a distance,” Michael explained. “I’m not seeing patients in person in the office unless there’s something I absolutely can’t take care of over the phone that doesn’t require an emergency or urgent care visit.
“I’m just trying to make sure that people are still getting the care that they need.”
While Michael is at the hospital, Stephanie stays home with Liberty and works in the in-between times teaching English for Paducah Tilghman High School. In the weeks of the shutdown, her system has made the transition to non-traditional instruction, teaching over the web and phone.
“I’m having to balance getting students the information that they need in a lot of different ways,” she said. “I’m just trying to look at it from an individual basis — if a kid needs a phone call to be walked through the activity one-on-one; if they just need a quick message through our (online) platform; or if they need relatively little help, I give it to them.”
She’s even been offering alternative assignments focusing on journaling during this time in an effort to give students a way to process what’s happening in the world.
“I don’t think we always realize the significance of the moment. It’s given students the chance to record what their experiences have been like living through a pandemic,” Stephanie said. “They’ll have something to keep and, who knows, if they’re really good and they add to them it might be of historical significance someday.”
• • •
Through everything, Michael just keeps reminding himself that this is a temporary situation.
“I’ve been trying to do is encourage myself and others to just be diligent and realize that however stressful what we’re going through is, that to the best of our knowledge it’s not permanent,” he said. “Eventually I think we’re going to get back to normal; what that looks like in between I don’t know.”
While Michael and Stephanie feel a lot of stress just trying to exist through these historic times, they think they’re lucky to be where they are.
“I’m used to being able to be great at my job when I’m there, great at being a mom when I’m at home and now I’m trying to do it all at once. I can’t be great at it all at once,” Stephanie said. “I have moments where I feel frustrated about trying to be at home with Liberty and work at the same time, but then I also have such gratitude — I feel lucky because we still have jobs, we’re still getting paychecks, we still have food on the table and I feel like our situation is so much easier than so many people have it.
“It’s kind of chaos here, but we have what we need to maintain it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.