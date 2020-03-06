Teachers, administrators and staff from around the region were nominated for recognition, and four earned awards Thursday during the third Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
More than 100 nominations came to WKCTC from colleagues and students to recognize the work and dedication of educators and staff in three categories: distinguished faculty (pre-kindergarten to fifth grade); distinguished faculty (sixth through 12th grade); and distinguished administrator.
A fourth award, the Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Staff Award, was for outstanding school staff members. Cornelia Reece has more than 27 years of experience working with students and families, and is the wife of WKCTC President Anton Reece.
Patti Farmer, a third-grade teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary, won the Regional Educator Award for Distinguished Faculty (pre-kindergarten through fifth grade).
“I love my job, and I love kids,” she said. “Every day is not the easiest day, but every day is a blessing.”
Finalists in the category were Crystal “Crissy” Courtney, a special education teacher at Heath Elementary, and Vicki M. Sims, a Response to Intervention teacher at Concord Elementary. There were 27 final nominees in that category.
Tim Franklin, a seventh-grade science teacher at Paducah Middle, won the Regional Educator Award for Distinguished Faculty (sixth through 12th grade).
“It’s a blessing to be able to teach these children every day,” he said.
Finalists in the category were Shelley H. McGregor, a chemistry teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School, and Lauren W. Williams, a family consumer sciences teacher at McCracken County High School. There were 22 final nominees in that category.
Anne H. Cox, the principal at Reidland Elementary School, won the Regional Educator Award for Distinguished Administrator.
“My purpose ... was just to help students overcome their barriers,” she said. “Whatever I can do to help them get to school and provide them the best education is what I try to do daily.”
Finalists in the category were PaTrice T. Chambers, an assistant superintendent for Fulton County School District, and Bob H. Wilson, the director of pupil personnel for Ballard County School District. There were nine final nominees in that category.
Robyn Y. West, the KIDS Co. 1 Family Resource Center coordinator at Clark Elementary, won the Unsung Hero Staff Award.
“I work with the very best people at Clark and Head Start,” she said. “Thank you all for your support.”
Finalists for the award were Jennifer Robinson, a student data specialist in the Ballard County School District, and F. Dale Story, a custodian at Concord Elementary School. There were five final nominees in that category.
The Regional Educator Awards and Scholarship Program was designed by Anton Reece as a way of honoring outstanding teachers in the region and raising money for a scholarship for WKCTC students who are studying to become educators.
Funds for the scholarship are raised through partnerships with the program.
“It is an incredibly humbling and gratifying feeling (to see the award continue to grow),” he said. “It is one thing to have a vision; it is another to have it play out.
“This was the largest crowd we’ve ever had, at more than 300 people in attendance, and that really speaks to the significance and importance of representation of educators around our region.”
Reece added that he believes that teachers are “the change agents for all of us.”
“Some of the (nominees’) back stories speaks to their level of dedication and to the qualities, talents and skills that we are very fortunate to have providing support, leadership, guidance and mentorship for our kids on a daily basis,” he said.
