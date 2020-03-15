LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 250 candidates for graduation at a Dec. 20, 2019, commencement ceremony at Rupp Arena. Among them were:
• Anna Bryant of Eddyville, Bachelor of Arts in English.
• Conner Jones of Calvert City, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Rebekah Phillips of Paducah, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Emily Sin of Paducah, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• • •
BOSTON — William D. Denton, a resident of Paducah, was named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the fall semester.
Each school and college at Boston University has its own criterion for the Dean’s List, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30% of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.
