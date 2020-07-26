DURHAM, N.C. — Meg Hancock of Paducah graduated magna cum laude from Duke University in Durham, N.C., where she received a bachelor of arts with high distinction in English and minors in theater studies and German. She received the Barbara Herrnstein Smith Award for Outstanding Work in Literary Theory or Criticism from the English department for her honors thesis. She also received the John M. Clum Distinguished Theater Studies Graduate Award, presented to a graduating senior who made extraordinary contributions to the Theater Studies Department and who exhibited outstanding personal and professional qualities.
Hancock is a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School.
Allison Young of Paducah made the spring 2020 dean’s list at The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville. Young is majoring in psychology.
LEXINGTON — Hannah Newberry of Kevil recently received the Outstanding Senior in Hebrew & Judaic Studies award for the spring 2020 semester from the University of Kentucky Department of Modern and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Cultures in the College of Arts & Sciences.
