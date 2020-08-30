BOWLING GREEN — On Aug. 8, graduates representing 43 counties from across Kentucky were recognized during The Gatton Academy’s 13th graduation ceremony. The ceremony took place in WKU’s Diddle Arena.
Among area graduates were:
McCracken County — Jason Qiu, Alec Ramos Annissa Roberts (Gatton Community Scholar).
Caldwell County — Lillian Kimmel (Gatton Community Scholar).
Calloway County — Sophia Bogard.
Crittenden County — Lily Berry.
Marshall County — Kelsey Littrell (Gatton Community Scholar).
Trigg County — Alexander Perry.
• • •
Two students at West Kentucky Community and Technical College were among 22 students throughout Kentucky to have been selected to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education’s (CPE) new advisory panel that will offer diverse perspectives on student concerns and policies in higher education.
Ethan Allen, 20, of Fulton, and Nadia Pacheco, 19, of Paducah, were nominated for the advisory group by several college representatives who have seen first-hand their dedication WKCTC and their home state. Both Allen and Pacheco thanked those who nominated them and said they are honored to serve.
Allen, a TRIO (Student Support Services) member, is employed as a TRIO tutor.
Pacheco is a student at the college’s Paducah School of Art and Design.
The Student Advisory Group will continue its work through June 2021, is comprised of students from public, two-year and four-year institutions across the state. All of them have completed at least one year of college credit, and their areas of study range from biology and physical therapy to agribusiness, communications and political science, among others.
• • •
Brooke A. Larimer, of Benton and a Paducah Tilghman High School student, has been selected to the National Society of High School Scholars. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Brooke has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Claes Nobel, NSHSS founder and chairman and senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prize.
• • •
Members of the Murray High School speech team were recognized as Academic All-Americans by the National Speech and Debate Association. MHS 2020 graduate Chellam Antony and junior Ella Brown-Terry received this prestigious honor that recognizes academic rigor, competitive speech and debate success, and personal excellence.
In order to be eligible to receive the award, students must have completed at least five semesters of high school; earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the National Forensic League Honor Society; have a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher; and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership. From more than 141,000 student members of the National Speech & Debate Association, fewer than one-thousand students earn the Academic All-American Award every year. Antony and Brown-Terry are the 18th and 19th Academic All-Americans to be recognized from Murray High School.
Antony was a 2020 State Champion in Improvisational Duo. Brown-Terry was the 2020 Regional Champion in Dramatic Interp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.