Meg Hancock of Paducah has been inducted into Duke University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. Founded in 1776, Phi Beta Kappa is America’s oldest collegiate honor society. Its 290 campus chapters invite for induction the most outstanding liberal arts students (humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences) at America’s leading colleges and universities. Fewer than 1% of U.S. college seniors and graduates are inducted into the academic honor society.
The University of Mississippi will celebrated more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university’s 168th Commencement exercises April 29-May 2. The class included the following local students:
Alexis Jae Watt, of Mayfield, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Marketing Comm major in the School of Journalism and New Media.
Channing Taylor Foster, of Murray, Bachelor of Accountancy, Accountancy major in the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Clayton Scott Ely, of Paducah, Bachelor of University Studies, University Studies major in the General Studies.
Lauren Nicole Eickholz, of Paducah, Master of Taxation, Taxation major in the Graduate School.
Ashley Katherine Shadoan, of Paducah, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Marketing Comm major in the School of Journalism and New Media.
University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. Among the graduates were:
Stephanie Ford of Gilbertsville, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership
Jeffery Russell of Paducah, Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership
Charlotte Wells of Paducah, Master of Arts in Teaching
Jaclyn Woford of Princeton, Master of Arts in Teaching
Karson Hendrickson of Benton, Master of Arts in Teaching
Alli Wiggins of Mayfield, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Anna Howard of Benton, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Kendrick Dunnaway of Mayfield, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Miranda Baker of Paducah, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Ryan Buchanan of Kevil, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Travis Griggs of Benton, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Elise Cash of Princeton, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
Haley Brookshire of Boaz, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
Elyssa Fletcher of Gilbertsville, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Hilary Perkins of Mayfield, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Taylor Schuring of Benton, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Clayton Brewer of Paducah, Education Specialist in School Counselor
Erica Brown of Paducah, Education Specialist in School Counselor
Lyndsey Howard of Paducah, Education Specialist in School Counselor
Taylor Collins of Mayfield, Education Specialist in School Counselor
Amy Rose of Hickman, Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
Amanda Curlin of Murray, Education Specialist in Principal
Sean Murphy of Paducah, Education Specialist in principal
Thomas Harper of Cadiz, Education Specialist in Principal
Lindsey Bridges of Hickman, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
James Gooch of Providence, Education Specialist in School Superintendant
Jennifer Wallace of Cadiz, Master of Arts in Education
Abigail Reinhardt of Almo, was one of 41 Central College students in the Class of 2021 to graduate with Alpha Zeta Mu honors. Students that graduate with these honors must be full-time students, complete at least three semesters at Central and achieve a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.
Christy Byassee of Hickory is one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University’s Spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8. Byassee received a Master of Science in Nursing in family nurse practitioner.
The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2. Among the graduates were:
Audrey Allen of Kuttawa, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Shelton Owen of Calvert City, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Union University (Jackson, Tenn.) graduated 601 students May 15 during spring commencement services of the 196th graduating class on the university’s Great Lawn. Among them were:
Michael Baugus of Paducah, BS Business Administration in Accounting.
Layton Estes of Paducah, BS Business Administration in Accounting.
Kayla Powell of Benton, Master of Social Work Advanced.
Ashleigh Slusmeyer of Paducah, Bachelor of Arts in English and Christian Studies.
Brescia University awarded degrees at the Owensboro Sports Center on May 8. Among the graduates were:
Leslie Amelia Duran of Benton, A.S. in Business.
Kyle Mason Bleidt of Cadiz, B.A. in Social Studies, Teacher Certification Grades 8-12.
Courtney Beverly of Marion, B.S. in Psychology.
Cassidy ReShea Moss of Marion, B.S. in Biology.
Grant Eugene Jackson of Mayfield, B.S. in Computer Science.
William James Edward Bell of Paducah, B.S. in Accounting.
See lists of West Kentucky Community and Technical College and Murray State University graduates in next week’s special graduation section.
