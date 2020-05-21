OXFORD, Miss. — More than 70 University of Mississippi students were recognized as recipients of a 2020 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university’s highest academic award. The following local students were recognized:
Lauren Nicole Eickholz of Paducah is a senior majoring in accounting in the Patterson School of Accountancy. After graduation, she plans to receive a Master’s degree in taxation at the Patterson School of Accountancy and then plans to pursue a law degree.
Cameron Earl Koch of Metropolis, Ill., is a senior majoring in managerial finance and real estate in the School of Business. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in investments and finance.
The Taylor Medals were established at UM in 1904 by Dr. William A. Taylor of Booneville in memory of his son, an honored 1871 alumnus of the university. The award recognizes no more than 1% of the student body each year.
•••
The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Carley Beatty, a senior at McCracken County High School and member of the NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Beatty was chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.
For nearly 100 years, NHS members have been making a difference in their schools and communities and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Beatty is involved in National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, MCHS Student Government and a member of the Lady Mustangs Golf Team. This fall, she will attend Murray State University and major in nursing.
•••
PELLA, Iowa — Abigail Reinhardt of Almo was one of more than 700 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on April 23. The event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Reinhardt received Floyd & Ruth Nagel Scholarship, Francis C. & Jeannette Huyser Endowed Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
•••
Western Kentucky University’s Gordon Ford College of Business announced its annual awards on April 24. Students, faculty and staff were recognized for their achievements during the 2019-20 academic year via YouTube video and social media.
Each academic department honored its top junior and senior in each area. Student award winners included:
• Katherine “Kate” Adams, Outstanding Senior in Human Resource Management, from Murray.
• Megan Morrow, Outstanding Junior in Marketing, from Paducah.
•••
DANVILLE — Area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade-point average. Those include:
Anna Cate Brown of Murray, Nina Brown of Paducah, Austin Cobb of Murray, Skylar Hargrove of Mayfield, Will McGee of Calvert City, Madison Jeziorski of Murray, and Megan Wilson of Murray.
•••
BATON ROUGE, La. — Jeffrey Klimper of Mayfield was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Klimper was initiated at Troy University.
Klimper is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
•••
Travis Lee Crouch of Paducah graduated from Union College with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science. He received the Honors Convocation Award in Music for the Union College Choir. He plans to continue working on his master’s degree in emergency management.
•••
Rachel Paige McWilliams of Marshall County was named co-valedictorian during Campbellsville University’s Honors and Awards Day May 2 for 2020 graduates by achieving a cumulative 4.0 GPA. She also was awarded the William K. Pennebaker Education Award for grades 5-9. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from CU in Middle Grades Education-Grades 5-9 (with an emphasis in math and social studies). She also was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the CU women’s varsity soccer team. Her plans are to teach and coach soccer back in her hometown in Marshall County.
•••
CAMPBELLSVILLE — The academic honors’ dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following local students have been named to Campbellsville University’s Dean’s List for Spring 2020:
Victoria Humphrey of Paducah, Kennedy Kelly of Almo and Heather Murphy of Princeton.
The academic honors’ President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester also has been announced. The following area students have been named to Campbellsville University’s President’s List for Spring 2020:
Claire Edwards, Rachel McWilliams, Katelyn Miller and Addie Young, all of Benton.
Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs.
•••
BOWLING GREEN — Dallas McKinney of Mayfield was recognized as the spring 2020 Ogden Foundation Scholar. WKU’s top undergraduate academic award is presented to one graduating baccalaureate degree senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and outstanding university and civic engagement.
He has majored in meteorology and geographic information science and has been a student in the Mahurin Honors College; has earned a prestigious national scholarship, interned with federal agencies and conducted research projects; and has served on the Student Government Association and as a tutor for WKU TRiO Student Support Services.
•••
SALT LAKE CITY — Kristopher Jacob Weitlauf of Paducah, theatre major, is one of more than 400 students in the graduating class of 2020 at the University of Utah College of Fine Arts.
•••
OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,400 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2020 during a live, virtual celebratory event on May 9. The following local students were candidates for graduation:
• William Parker Shadoan, of Paducah, Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Shadoan is a management major in the School of Business Administration.
• Lauren Nicole Eickholz, of Paducah, Bachelor of Accountancy degree. Eickholz is a accountancy major in the Patterson School of Accountancy.
• Grant Edward Lawson, of Paducah, Bachelor of Science in Geology degree. Lawson is a major in the School of Engineering.
• McKenna Cailin Brown, of Paducah, Bachelor of Science degree. Brown is a integrated marketing comm major in the School of Journalism and New Media.
• Ali Kathryn Eickholz, of Metropolis, Ill., Bachelor of Arts degree. Eickholz is a psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts.
• Bailey McPhail, of Murray, Bachelor of Arts degree. McPhail is a mathematics major in the College of Liberal Arts.
• Kelsea Dawn White, of Paducah, Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics degree. White is a master of accountancy and data analytics major in the Graduate School.
UM leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony at a later date.
•••
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Shelton Owen of Calvert City was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society during the The University of Alabama’s virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 10.
The Omicron Delta Kappa Society is the national leadership honor society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni that recognizes and encourages superior scholarship, leadership and exemplary character. Membership in ODK is a mark of the highest distinction and honor. Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes and encourages achievement in scholarship; athletics; campus or community service; social and religious activities; campus government; journalism, speech and the mass media; and creative and performing arts.
•••
LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 890 candidates for graduation during virtual commencement ceremonies in May 2020. Among the honorees are:
• Hannah Newberry of Kevil, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Benjamin Jackson of Murray, who received a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
• Shelby Clark of Benton, who received a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Bachelor of Arts in Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies.
• Emily Meredith of Paducah, who received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
• Sarah Gardner of Hickman, who received a Bachelor of Arts in English.
• Alexander Foust of Benton, who received a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental & Sustainability Studies.
• Jacob Friedrich of Murray, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
• Dalton Riley of Calvert City, who received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Tristan Roberson of Fulton, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Leah Weatherly of Hickman, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental & Sustainability Studies.
