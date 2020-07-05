LEXINGTON — Several local students were named to the Transylvania University dean’s list for winter 2020. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point average during the term. Those students are:
Nick Bokeno of Murray, Heather Chaudoin of Princeton, Mattie Dunn of Benton, Bailey Gottman of Paducah, Audrey Renick of Murray, Kelsey Stevens of Paducah, Cass Thomas of Mayfield, and Bailey Wood of Benton.
•••
WILLIAMSBURG — Andrew Conyer and Dale Workman, both of Paducah, were named to the University of the Cumberlands President’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
•••
DANVILLE — Area students graduated from Centre College during the College’s virtual Senior Celebration held on May 24.
Centre held the virtual Senior Celebration to honor the 352 members of the Class of 2020 on the date originally scheduled for commencement. President John and first lady Susie Roush recognized the graduating class live on Zoom from the stage of Newlin Hall in Centre’s Norton Center for the Arts. The event was not meant to take the place of an in-person commencement weekend, which will occur in the future when conditions allow.
Local graduates
Jack Daniels of Benton was awarded a bachelor of arts degree in English. He is a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School.
Madison Jeziorski of Murray was awarded a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. Jeziorski graduated summa cum laude. She is a graduate of Calloway County High School.
Ben Thome of Murray was awarded a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and classical studies. Thome received The Harold Gale Jr. Memorial Philosophy Prize, awarded to a senior of high moral character who has done outstanding work in philosophy courses. He is a graduate of Murray High School.
Megan Wilson of Murray was awarded a bachelor of arts degree in studio art. Wilson graduated magna cum laude. She is a graduate of Murray High School.
•••
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Katherine Ward of Paducah made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Adelphi University. The dean’s list includes full-time students registered for 12 or more credits who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester.
•••
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The following area students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University:
Tristyn Allbritten of Metropolis, Ill.; Dakota Corzine of Metropolis; Erin Gericke of West Paducah; Brittany Johnson of Metropolis; Madison Miller of Metropolis; Ethan Smith-Short of Metropolis, and Alexa Towery of Mayfield.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing or U grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
•••
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University recognized over 2,500 students who were on the dean’s list during the Spring 2020 semester. Those from the local area included:
Lauren Doss of Murray; Alexandria Geary of Cadiz; Chase Korte of Metropolis, Ill.; Edgar Maldonado of Cadiz; Amber Roy of Cadiz; Joshua Eib of Cadiz; and Donald Eiben of Cadiz.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
•••
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kayli Leonard of Hickory was among the 1,759 students named to Samford University’s 2020 spring semester dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
•••
PENSACOLA, Fla. — J.T. Gorham of Paducah and Carissa Armstrong of Murray were named to the Pensacola Christian College dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
•••
LINCOLN, Neb. — Adam Karl Eddy of Paducah has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Eddy, a junior chemical engineering major, was named to the dean’s list for the College of Engineering.
•••
PELLA, Iowa — Abigail Reinhardt, a Central College student from Almo, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
