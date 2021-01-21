The academic honors’ President’s List at Campbellsville University for the fall 2020 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Area students on the list are:
Claire Edwards, Hannah Kendall, Katelyn Miller, Addie Young, all of Benton; William Ahart of Cadiz; and Heather Murphy of Princeton.
The academic honors’ dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Area students on the list are:
Reagan Davidson of Paducah; Kennedy Kelly of Almo; Marlena Sipes of Hickman; Kaylee Graham of Marion, Ky.; Trevor Lewis and Julianna Martin, both of Cadiz; and Hannah Greenfield and Ashley Stuart, both of Princeton.
•••
Ian Swensen Walters of Paducah graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in sports administration, magna cum laude, GPA 3.91 from Southern Illinois University- Carbondale in December. While at SIU, Walters earned a spot on the 2020 MVC Scholar-Athlete Team as well as receiving Academic All-District honors. He was chosen SIU men’s 2020 Spring MVP.
He has been accepted into the Masters program in recreation for 2021 and will continue to be playing baseball for the SIU Salukis for the third year.
•••
Jennifer Lynn Rogers of Ledbetter recently graduated with high honors from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration/marketing and a minor in management.
•••
The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo.:
Tristyn Allbritten, Kaylee Fraser, Nathaniel Henley, Melody Holt, Madison Miller, Ethan Smith-Short, all of Metropolis, Ill.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
•••
Talia Housman, class of 2021, from Paducah has achieved dean’s list status for the fall 2020-21 at Bucknell University. A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
•••
Trey Pullen, of Paducah was named to the University of Utah’s fall 2020 dean’s list. Pullen’s major is listed as Theatre BFA. Pullen was among more than 9,700 students named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the university. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
•••
Travis Lee Crouch graduated from Union College in Barbourville last June and made the dean’s list. He attended Union for four years, playing on a baseball scholarship. He is continuing working at Union on his master of science in healthcare management and is working concurrently on his firefighters license.
•••
Abigail Reinhardt, a Central College student from Almo, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
•••
Raquerrien Hamilton, of Paducah, joined more than 1,000 students across all Central Methodist University campuses to meet the requirements for fall 2020 dean’s list placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
•••
Tristan Barrett, of Benton, was named to the McKendree University (Lebanon, Ill.) President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the fall 2020 semester.
