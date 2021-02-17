WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean’s List or the President’s List, to avoid overlap.)
Of the Cumberlands students who were named to the fall 2020 President’s List, the following are from the local area:
• Brittany Byassee of Fulton.
• Megan Evans of Barlow.
• Adam Goodaker of Princeton.
• Breanna Thomas of Cadiz.
Dean’s List students — minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing — from the local area:
• Audriana Bush of La Center.
• Brandy Gilbert of Princeton.
• Sara Gooch of Princeton.
• Richard Poole of Clinton.
• Bethani Stokes of Paducah.
• Elijah Wheat of Boaz.
•••
AURORA, Ill. — Aurora University has named Lillian Wisner of Paducah to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Wisner is majoring in psychology.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Wisner was recognized with high honors this semester, having earned a perfect 4.0.
•••
ROME, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Abigail Cima, of Paducah is among those named to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
•••
Amanda Handegan of Paducah was named to the Millikin University (Dacatur, Ill.) Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.
•••
A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s). The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. Among those students were:
• Alecsandra Jones of Benton was named to the Deans List.
• Shelton Owen of Calvert City was named to the Deans List.
• Audrey Allen of Kuttawa was named to the Presidents List.
• Thomas Miles of Murray was named to the Deans List.
• Lilly Coiner of Paducah was named to the Deans List.
• Erin Eickholz of Paducah was named to the Presidents List.
• Hope Hodges of Paducah was named to the Presidents List.
• Addi James of Paducah was named to the Deans List.
