Abigail Fiessinger of Benton recently graduated from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn., with a bachelor of arts in mathematics.
Commencement ceremonies, postponed due to the pandemic, are proposed for Aug. 7.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention.
• • •
Alex Baumgardner of Mayfield was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2020 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university in Bourbonnais, Ill.
• • •
Erin Burba of Paducah was recently named to Northeastern University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. Burba is majoring in computer engineering/computer science.
To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career.
• • •
Several local students attending the University of Mississippi were named to the spring 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll. Among them were:
Brittany Danielle Deming, of Metropolis, Ill.; Sarah Katherine Woodson Glass, of Mayfield; Channing Taylor Foster, of Murray; Elijah Dylan Vance, of Murray; Ashley Eleanor Eickholz, of Paducah; Abigail Grace Reames, of Paducah; Ashley Katherine Shadoan, of Paducah; McKenna Brown, of Paducah; Emma Elizabeth Johnson, of Paducah; Kaylee Ann Jones, of Paducah; Reinhard Matthew Knerr, of Paducah.
• • •
A pair of local students graduated from Union University after the spring semester ended May 14.
They were: Jenna Summerlin of Paducah, who received a doctor of pharmacy degree; and David Banister of Symsonia, who received a bachelor of arts in intercultural studies.
Commencement exercises originally set for May 16 have been rescheduled for June 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held on the university’s Great Lawn in Jackson, Tenn.
• • •
Two Mayfield natives were among 41 spring graduates at Western Kentucky University named Scholars of the College.
The Scholar of the College is the baccalaureate degree student in each undergraduate college with the highest cumulative overall grade-point average and a minimum of 60 semester hours earned in residence.
Ryan Michael Lamb is a chemistry major and son of Christie Lamb.
Dallas J. McKinney is a meteorology-geographic information science major, graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and son of Tim and Tonja McKinney. He also was honored as the Ogden Foundation Scholar for spring 2020.
• • •
More than 770 students were named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Evansville. The following local students made the list:
Caleb Reinhardt, of Paducah, majoring in communication; Abigail Wright, of Eddyville, majoring in writing; and Katherine English, of Paducah, majoring in neuroscience.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• • •
More than 730 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list. A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits (three for this spring term due to early campus closure), and a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Local students were: Rachel Butler of Marion, Erycah Edwards of Paducah, Chase McCoy of Murray, Crescentia Purcell of Fulton, and Grace Wood of Benton.
• • •
Trey Pullen, of Paducah, was named to the University of Utah’s Spring 2020 dean’s list. Pullen’s major is theatre BFA.
Pullen was among more than 7,500 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
• • •
McCracken County High School sophomore Hailey Williams has been accepted to the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University, class of 2022.
The Craft Academy is a dual-credit residential high school for academically exceptional Kentucky students. Craft Academy challenges students to excel at their highest level through project-based STEM+X courses and hands-on learning experiences, with emphasis on innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.
