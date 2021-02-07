HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 fall semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
Among those students were:
Madison Adams, a sophomore nursing major from Murray (Dean’s list).
Kelsey Bunch, a senior interdisciplinary studies with concentration in middle school major from Farmington (President’s list).
Owen Davidson, a junior photography and art graphic design and art graphic design major from Benton (Dean’s list).
Haley English, a freshman interdisciplinary studies with concentration in middle school and interdisciplinary studies with concentration in middle school major from Benton (President’s list).
Tori Ford, a freshman nursing and undeclared major from Benton (President’s list).
Jackson Glover, a freshman chemistry and education secondary and education secondary major from Mayfield (Dean’s list).
Minlie Glover, a junior interdisciplinary studies with concentration in middle school and minor in photography major from Mayfield (President’s list).
Suzanna Grady, a junior chemistry major from Murray (Dean’s list).
Sean Janiec, a freshman computer science software development and undeclared and missions major from Benton (Dean’s list).
Alec McClain, a senior biochemistry and minor in Spanish major from Mayfield (President’s list).
Braylin Mitchell, a junior photography major from Cadiz (Dean’s list).
Ryan Overby, a senior biochemistry and minor in Spanish major from Mayfield (President’s list).
Elizabeth Peters, a sophomore law and politics and minor in Spanish major from Hickory (President’s list).
Sydney Phillips, a sophomore business analytics and sports administration and sports administration major from Benton (Dean’s list).
Nathan Ray, a freshman mathematics and education secondary and education secondary major from Benton (Dean’s list).
Pamela Ross, a sophomore interdisciplinary studies with concentration in middle school major from Benton (Dean’s list).
Zoe Stom, a freshman interdisciplinary studies with concentration in elementary education and interdisciplinary studies with concentration in elementary education major from Kirksey (President’s list).
Sydney Temple, a freshman kinesiology health and human performance and business administration and education secondary major from Benton (Dean’s list).
Katie Wadlington, a sophomore social work major from Cadiz (Dean’s list).
Kayley Wadlington, a sophomore special education grades K to 8 interventionist major from Cadiz (Dean’s list).
Hailey Watson, a sophomore communications public relations and undeclared major from Murray (President’s list).
•••
OWENSBORO — The following local students from Brescia University were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA:
Cadiz: Abigail Burgett, sophomore, psychology.
Ledbetter: Sheyenna Stytz, freshman, communication sciences and disorders.
Marion: Cassidy Moss, senior, biology.
Paducah: William Bell, senior, accounting.
Sedalia: Grant Jackson, senior, computer science.
Wingo: Edie Little, sophomore, secondary English.
•••
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois Central College celebrates students who earned President’s List honors during the fall 2020 semester. The academic honor is presented to students who earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
Those included Brian Gill of Fredonia and Cody Sims of Hickory.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin, Ill.
•••
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize over 2,000 students who were named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.
Those students included Griffin Lovely andDonald Eiben, both of Cadiz, Ky.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
• • •
WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean’s List or the President’s List, to avoid overlap.)
Of the Cumberlands students who were named to the fall 2020 President’s List, the following are from the local area:
Brittany Byassee of Fulton.
Megan Evans of Barlow.
Adam Goodaker of Princeton.
Breanna Thomas of Cadiz.
Dean’s List students — minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing — from the local area:
Audriana Bush of La Center.
Brandy Gilbert of Princeton.
Sara Gooch of Princeton.
Richard Poole of Clinton.
Bethani Stokes of Paducah.
Elijah Wheat of Boaz.
• • •
AURORA, Ill. — Aurora University has named Lillian Wisner of Paducah to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Wisner is majoring in psychology.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Wisner was recognized with high honors this semester, having earned a perfect 4.0.
• • •
ROME, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Abigail Cima, of Paducah is among those named to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
• • •
Amanda Handegan of Paducah was named to the Millikin University (Dacatur, Ill.) Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.
