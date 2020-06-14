WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands has conferred degrees to the Class of 2020.
Graduates in the local area include:
Kathleen Adams of Paducah, Educational Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership Principal; Tracy Courtney of Melber, Educational Specialist degree in School Guidance Counselor; John Newsome of Paducah, Educational Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership Principal; Jessica Bouland of Paducah, Master of Arts in Education degree in School Guidance Counselor; Clayton Brewer of Paducah, Master of Arts in Education degree in School Guidance Counselor; James Gardner of Murray, Master of Arts in Education degree in Teacher Leader — English Second Language;
Crystal Garland of Calvert City, Master of Arts in Education degree in Teacher as Leader; Kimberly Holt of Kevil, Master of Arts in Education degree in School Guidance Counselor; Courtney Meredith of Cadiz, Master of Arts in Education degree in Teacher Leader — Mathematics; Brittany Nowlin of Mayfield, Master of Arts in Education degree in Literacy Specialist P-12; Ashley Perkins of Wingo, Master of Arts in Education degree in Literacy Specialist P-12; Casey Robichaud of Benton, Master of Arts in Education degree in Literacy Specialist P-12; Taylor Rodgers of Mayfield, Master of Arts in Education degree in School Guidance Counselor;
Lori Boyles of Paducah, Master of Arts in Teaching degree in Early Elementary Education P-5; Jenna Crouch of Kirksey, Master of Arts in Teaching degree in Early Elementary Education P-5; Amelia Glass of Cadiz, Master of Arts in Teaching degree in P-12 Special Education LBD; Rachel Walker of Fredonia, Master of Arts in Teaching degree in P-12 Special Education LBD; Andrew Conyer of Paducah, Bachelor of Science degree in Missions and Ministries; Tara Hite of Paducah, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration; Dale Workman of Paducah, Bachelor of Science degree in Early Elementary Education P-5.
• • •
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following local students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semster) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Macy Wessel of Metropolis, Julianna Moore of Paducah, Claire Kelly of Paducah, Hannah Hunt of Paducah, Rianna Lambert of Paducah, Lexy Tays of Princeton, and Erik Hylko of West Paducah.
• • •
Sydney Scott of Metropolis, Ill., earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology and Criminal Justice on May 16 at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.
• • •
Jordan B. Long of Benton graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Arts degree in Writing, Rhetoric, and Master of Education. Long was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May.
• • •
SENATOBIA, Miss. — John Batts of Clinton is among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for earning a place on the Vice President’s List for their outstanding academic work during the Spring 2020 semester. The Vice President’s List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.50 to 3.74 average in a four-point system.
• • •
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates were:
• Reese Butler of Paducah, who received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
• Katherine Green of Wickliffe, who received a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences.
• Kelsey Riggi of Paducah, who received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering.
• • •
FAYETTE, Mo. — Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced the students included on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Raquerrien J’Rome Hamilton, of Paducah, was among more than 780 students who met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
• • •
McKENZIE, Tenn. — A total of 359 Bethel University students have completed the requirements for graduation for spring 2020 at Bethel University. Among them were:
• Bekah Bunyan, of Boaz, College of Professional Studies, Bachelor of Science
• Jennifer Burkeen, of Hickman, College of Professional Studies, Associate of Arts
• Jaiquan Bristol, of Murray, College of Arts & Sciences, Bachelor of Science
• Krisi Callahan, of Calvert City, College of Arts & Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
• Paul Camfield, of Murray, College of Professional Studies, Bachelor of Science
• Kelsey Hayes, of Benton, College of Arts & Sciences, Bachelor Of Arts
• Jessica Neely, of Murray, College of Arts & Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training
• Abigail Shelby, of West Paducah, College of Arts & Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
• Margaret Swift, of Paducah, College of Arts & Sciences, Bachelor of Science
