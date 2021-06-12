If you want to impress company or to just enjoy everyday foods, add flowers to the recipe — sprinkle on top or garnish with a lovely flower on the side.
Adding whole or chopped flowers to your meal to make it more appetizing is very trendy but not new. It was used extensively by the Romans and Spice Road countries from the Middle East, Indians and Chinese. With the resurgence of home gardening so has the use of garden flowers in ordinary to fancy meals.
Caution: Not all parts of a plant are edible, so know which plants and their parts are safe. Use only what you have grown. Wash, rinse and remove the sepals and insects. If spraying, use only food-grade sprays. Follow the directions, especially how long between spraying and using. When cooking, keep it simple, don’t overpower the food.
Violets, scented geraniums, roses and mint are among the most used. Sugared violets are a special treat on a salad or dessert: beat an egg white until almost frothy, brush on and dust with superfine sugar, then let dry. They will last for several months in an airtight container.
Petals frozen in ice add color and flavor as ice melts in drinks. Fill an ice cube tray, add petals, check the tray while the water is slushy, press the petals in and return to the freezer.
Salad favorites: Honeysuckle petals but not the poisonous berries; mint and bee balm — flowers and leaves; chopped chives, leeks and garlic; marigold adds a citrus taste; nasturtium has a peppery taste and usually is served whole; pansies are reminiscent of wintergreen; and scarlet runner bean for color and with cooked vegetables. Hibiscus is cranberry-like but use sparingly.
Drinks: Of course, mint whole or crushed; add borage at the last minute for a cucumber-like taste.
Other: Daylily buds and squash blooms dipped in batter and fried taste like asparagus. Mix anise hyssop in a cheese ball or garnish or add to sweet and savory dishes. The sunflower bud tastes like artichoke. Marigold is a substitute for one of the most expensive spices at $17 for a 0.78 ounce-bottle of 250 stigmas!
THINGS TO DO• Garden — Keep petunias well-watered and remove the entire spent bloom for continued flowering. The Wave series does not need to be pinched. Cut back stems of dusty miller to 3-4 inches. Do not water its foliage or that of other fuzzy-leafed foliage. Cut hellebore flower stems to the ground. Daffodils may be mowed now and dig to divide or move until Aug. 15.
• Container plants — Check soil moisture. Water as needed. Soak the container in a wheelbarrow of water. Let drain and return it to its place in the garden. If you will be gone more than a couple of days and no rain is predicted, fill liter soft drink bottles with water and firmly up-end the opening into the plants soil. Move the container plant to a shadier location to reduce evaporation.
Mix water retaining crystal into potting soil. Follow directions. A little goes a long way. The crystals may be mixed into garden soil that does not retain water.
Father’s Day gift for the fisherman/gardener, ceramic or metal Fish in the Garden that seem to swim through the garden. Fishinthegarden.net from $80 (set of three koi or one trout).
• Places to go — Nashville, Tennessee: Cheekwood Mansion and Botanic Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, 9-5 Tuesday-Sunday. Information: https://cheekwood.org/ or phone 615-356-8000.
Nashville Rose Garden, Belmont University, corner of Acklen Avenue and Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, 10-3:30, Thursday-Monday. Information: nashvillerosesociety.org.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.