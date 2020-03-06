While an aging demographic profile and stagnant population growth are some of the challenges facing the Paducah Micropolitan Statistical Area, they can be addressed, a regional economist said Thursday.
That was the message Charles Gascon, of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, delivered to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce at its monthly Power in Partnership breakfast at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
Gascon gave a brief overview of the U.S. economy, talked about the potential impact of the coronavirus on the economy, and how mircropolitan areas (defined as having an urbanized area/city with a population of at least 10,000, but fewer than 50,000) can address population and economic growth.
”I think going into this year, the sense from some of the Fed’s policy-makers was that the economy was going to slow down, but it was settling into a pretty good place with a little bit slower growth. The data at this point is on track that the first quarter numbers should be pretty good — somewhere around 2%,” he said.
Regarding the coronavirus and its potential impact on the world’s supply chain, “It’s not that businesses in the U.S. today don’t have the materials they need to produce their products,” Gascon said.
”But there could be some kind of disruption coming into the second quarter, maybe into the third quarter, that’s probably going to be a fairly modest effect.”
Gascon said Paducah is experiencing some positive income growth even though job growth may be slow.
”One place of weakness is population growth. The region’s lost a little bit, so population growth has been flat.”
One of the factors driving slow population growth is having a relatively older population, Gascon said.
With that demographic, “you’re just not going to have as many kids,” he said.
Finding other ways to grow population is a challenge smaller cities face.
”Trying to reverse the decline in population growth in the short-term is really difficult,” Gascon said.
”Oftentimes what you need to focus on from a policy standpoint is how to accept where you’re at and kind of make adjustments so that the residents start to see their standard of living increased and improved, instead of trying to reverse the decline right away.”
One strategy to grow population — and jobs — is focusing on quality of place, he said.
”A focus on the professional and service sector is really where the job growth is coming from and the way that you attract those jobs is focusing on quality of place.
”So, what are the amenities that you need to bring people into the region via an airport, other community type things, parks, thinks like that, to bring in those professional and service sector jobs,” Gascon said.
Community colleges can play a critical role in understanding the needs of the business community and tailoring programs to help businesses attract and retain workers, Gascon said.
Trying to make those connections is where community college workforce development programs have become increasingly important, an idea that resonates with Anton Reece, president/CEO of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
”He really caught our attention with his emphasis on the direct link to higher education and the multiple roles of community colleges (like WKCTC) supporting regional workforce training and economic development,” Reece said.
Encouraging entrepreneurship is also important for economic development, Gascon said.
”If you want drastic reforms to take place and drastic changes in communities, it ultimately comes down to that one person that has a great idea that wants to bring their whole community along with them.
”And, the only way that happens is that people are willing to gamble and make those investments take place.”
