The deadline for businesses to turn in the Paducah Planning Department online economic impact survey for businesses is noon today.
The 11-question survey takes two to three minutes to take. Businesses inside and outside the Paducah city limits are welcome to participate.
A link to the survey can be found on the city of Paducah website at paducahky.gov/news/covid-19-economic-impact-survey-businesses.
“This is a data-gathering survey so that we can truly know how this virus pandemic is affecting our local businesses,” Planning Director Tammara Tracy said. “We intend to use the aggregated information to influence and guide state and federal resources and any other relief opportunities.
“The survey is anonymous, but it does have an option to provide contact information so that we will be able to make connections.”
Questions on the survey include business location, type, number of employees and how COVID-19 is affecting business operations in addition to questions regarding assistance options and needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.