You were given an Easter lily (Lilium longiflorum) plant and don’t know what to do with a summer blooming bulb forced to spring bloom. You may enjoy it in the house until the bloom fades and pitch, or cut back to the healthy foliage and plant in the garden where you can enjoy its late spring to summer bloom for many years to come.
Before bringing it into the house, check to see that it is clean of disease and insects, that the foliage is dense and rich green, and it’s evenly spaced from flower to soil indicating a healthy root system. Always remove the yellow anthers to prolong bloom life and remove pollen that permanently stains everything it touches.
House grown, remove decorative foil, avoid warm and cool drafts, provide bright and indirect light, keep temperatures 60-65 degrees and water only when the soil feels dry. Once flowers fade, the plant may be pitched, but blooming lilies are often too pretty to discard. When blooming ceases, immediately plant. If necessary, add a mixture of peat, Perlite and planting mix to improve drainage that is essential to growing a healthy lily or any bulb.
Cutting back to the first green leaves will produce new growth and often a second blooming in the summer. This year’s bulbs will acclimate to our environment to produce blooms in June or July. Plant 12 inches apart in full sun, the same depth as in the pot, and mulch or interplant with annuals or ground cover to keep roots cool. Fertilize monthly with 10-10-10 when new growth appears to encourage reblooming.
For the protection of the lily, keep out of reach of children and pets. Lily foliage contains a toxin that causes renal failure that can be fatal to cats. Intravenous fluids given within six hours of ingestion have proven effective. Dogs seem to be immune.
THINGS TO DOWhy grow flowers? Liza Ziegler, of “The Gardener’s Workshop,” says that besides increasing home value, “It’s because they make us feel better.” Working in the garden keeps us active and helps the body produce Vitamin D; it takes only 5 minutes a day. Remember to wear a hat and apply sunscreen before going out.
• 15 Minute Gardening — Save coffee grounds to work into the soil. The used grounds add a minimal amount of acid to the soil, along with compost material. Do not use coffee to which milk or by-products have been added.
• Garden — Plant bedding and perennials. Install supports for plants that will need propping as they grow. Tomato cages are available in a variety of colors to blend in with the plants or add interest. Start milkweed. Thoroughly wet the soil (slightly acidic) before planting in groups of six, throughout the garden.
• Tree lighting — Use white spotlights on flowering trees to show off their blooms. Install shields around spots to focus the light on the trees and reduce glare in drivers’ eyes. Place lights so that the light is directed at the blooms rather than under the tree pointing up through it. Drive back and forth in front of your home to determine where lights should be. If you do not have dogwoods or other plants in bloom, place a pot of flowers on the front porch and turn on the porch light.
• Vegetables — Transplant tomatoes or sow seeds directly into the garden. The latter will produce tomatoes mid-June to mid-July.
• Deer deterrent — Mix one part milk (any type of milk) to three parts water, spray on foliage and flowers. Do not pour milk on the soil, as it can interfere with organic matter breakdown.
EVENTUK Extension Service horticulture webinar, 1 p.m. CDT each Wednesday. A new subject each week. Sign in as a guest at https://uky.zoom.us/j/566301042. The free webinar is limited to 300.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
