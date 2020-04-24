It seems as though for the past few years, spring has snuck up on me — it is not supposed to happen in January or February — and then it is catch up time the rest of the year. Daffodils were gorgeous, but came two to three weeks early, followed by all spring-flowering bloomers and weeds at the same time.
Coronavirus has had a major impact on gardening and the flower industry from spring planting to social events (proms, weddings, Mother’s Day, etc.) just as it has shut down so much else.
If you want to give Mother and other ladies cut roses for their special occasions, it may be too late by now. Don’t despair, however, present her with a Patio, Miniature or other container rose instead or along with a single rose or roses.
We just are cool enough that bare root roses can be planted (40-60 degrees). Dig the planting hole using a pointed spade, dig the hole deep enough that a small mound of soil/compost/well-rotted manure can form a mound in the center. In the meantime, soak the roots several hours to one day to rehydrate. Place in the hole so that the new growth is just at the soil level, fill, water and add more mix the next day if needed.
Prepare the planting hole for container roses the same way. Remove the rose by tapping on the container edges, cut into the root ball and roots starting to girdle, splay out and place on the mixture mound.
Patio and Miniature roses may be grown in appropriate-size decorative containers one to two sizes larger that the rose’s container. Line with moist moss and “plant” in the decorative container. A friend gave his wife a Patio rose for Mother’s Day and put a new bow on it each Mother’s Day. She loved it.
THINGS TO DO• 15-Minute Gardening — Save coffee pods for seed starters. Empty grounds, rinse, fill with damp starting soil, sprinkle seed and cover with a thin layer of mix. Place in a clear plastic container in which holes have been punched for a greenhouse. Use a permanent marker to write the name and planting date on the handle of a plastic fork or knife.
For a child’s plant starter, super glue the bottoms of two pods, poke holes in the “bottom” of one pod, draw a face on the other, thread a pipe cleaner through for arms, and plant.
• Mother’s Day — Gardening is a healthy form of exercise. Share your love of gardening without sharing disease. Order certificates, plants, containers, and/or tools for Mother’s Day or for a special friend. Many online and local nurseries are having weekly spring discounts
• Garden — Weed. If the ground is dry, water the day before. Pinch the weed at ground level and gently tug. Taproot weeds need to be dug out or torched. Use a small propane torch to wilt the foliage, that will dehydrate the roots and kill the plant. If it is not killed in a few days, repeat.
• Houseplants — It’s still too cool to leave houseplants out overnight. If not too burdensome, take them out each day that will be in the 70s, place in a wind protected area and bring them inside each night, or cover with a sheet.
• Lawn — Mow a different direction each time you mow. Mow in late afternoon and no more than 3 inches off the grass blades each time to reduce stress.
• Event — UK Extension Service horticulture webinar, 1 p.m. each Wednesday. A new subject each week. https:uky.zoom.us/j/566301042. The free webinar is limited to 300. If time remains at the end of the program, you may ask questions. For more information, call your local Extension Office.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.