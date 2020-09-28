A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has extended the duration of an eastbound work zone along Interstate 24 at Paducah to Oct. 25.
This eastbound work zone with a 13 feet maximum load width runs along I-24 from mile point 2.8 near the Ky. 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange extending eastward through the U.S. 60 Exit 4 interchange to mile point 4.8 near the Perkins Creek Bridge.
Motorists should use extra caution and be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they cross the I-24 Ohio River Bridge from Illinois into Kentucky.
Truckers should take note that this 2-mile long work zone includes a 13 foot maximum load width restriction.
The work zone is along a section of I-24 that gets a lot of local traffic between Exit 7 and Exit 3 at Paducah. Motorists in the immediate Paducah area can help reduce traffic congestion on I-24 in this work zone by taking an alternate route.
This extended work zone is to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on the Perkins Creek Bridge, the U.S. 60 Exit 4 Overpass, and the Ky. 305 Exit 3 Overpass.
This work zone has a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations.
