Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information call 270-564-2823.

Paducah

Saturday Afternoon Stratified Pairs

Flight A

1. Tim Butterbaugh & Jane Baker.

2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

3. Julia Rambo & Bill Lentz.

Flight B

1. Tim Butterbaugh & Jane Baker.

2. Vicki Brantley & Tim Bonner.

Tuesday Afternoon Stratified Pairs

Flight A

1. Judy Shepherd & Fran Russell.

2. Julia Rambo & Jane Baker.

3. Pam Fee & Tommy Taylor.

4. Dennis Rose & Janet Brotherson.

5.. Ron Brockman & Joel Pendergraft.

Flight B

1. Judy Shepherd & Fran Russell.

2. Pam Fee & Tommy Taylor.

3. Tom Wynn & Jane Bright.

Flight C

1. Sharon Henneke & Tim Bonner.

Thursday Afternoon Stratified Pairs

Flight A

1. Dennis Rose & Ron Brockman.

2. Julia Rambo & Sharon Henneke.

3. Judy Shepherd & Jane Bright.

4. Tom Wynn & Sam Kass.

5.. Dianna Durbin & Paul Quayle.

Flight B

1. Judy Shepherd & Jane Bright.

2. Dianna Durbin & Paul Quayle.

3. Cathy Hammersley & Janet Jones.

4. Pam Fee & Tommy Taylor.

Flight C

1. Cathy Hammersley & Janet Jones.

Mayfield

Friday Night Open Pairs

1. Susie Peck & Danny Edwards.

2. Larry Lemon & Jane Baker.

Fulton

Monday Morning Open Pairs

Flight A

1. Jackye Hohman & Carol Ehlers.

2. Bill Petrie & Jane Baker.

