Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information call 270-564-2823.
Paducah
Saturday Afternoon Stratified Pairs
Flight A
1. Tim Butterbaugh & Jane Baker.
2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
3. Julia Rambo & Bill Lentz.
Flight B
1. Tim Butterbaugh & Jane Baker.
2. Vicki Brantley & Tim Bonner.
Tuesday Afternoon Stratified Pairs
Flight A
1. Judy Shepherd & Fran Russell.
2. Julia Rambo & Jane Baker.
3. Pam Fee & Tommy Taylor.
4. Dennis Rose & Janet Brotherson.
5.. Ron Brockman & Joel Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd & Fran Russell.
2. Pam Fee & Tommy Taylor.
3. Tom Wynn & Jane Bright.
Flight C
1. Sharon Henneke & Tim Bonner.
Thursday Afternoon Stratified Pairs
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose & Ron Brockman.
2. Julia Rambo & Sharon Henneke.
3. Judy Shepherd & Jane Bright.
4. Tom Wynn & Sam Kass.
5.. Dianna Durbin & Paul Quayle.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd & Jane Bright.
2. Dianna Durbin & Paul Quayle.
3. Cathy Hammersley & Janet Jones.
4. Pam Fee & Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Cathy Hammersley & Janet Jones.
Mayfield
Friday Night Open Pairs
1. Susie Peck & Danny Edwards.
2. Larry Lemon & Jane Baker.
Fulton
Monday Morning Open Pairs
Flight A
1. Jackye Hohman & Carol Ehlers.
2. Bill Petrie & Jane Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.