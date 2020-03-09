Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information call 270-564-2823.

Paducah

Saturday Afternoon Stratified Pairs

Flight A

1. Tim Butterbaugh & Fran Russell.

2. Doug Snow & Margi Dyer.

3. Ron Brockman & Michael Eastburn.

4. Dennis Rose & John Svoboda.

Flight B

1. Fran Russell &Tim Butterbaugh.

2. Doug Snow & Margi Dyer.

3. Dennis Rose & John Svovoda.

Tuesday Afternoon Stratified Pairs

Flight A

1. Paul Quayle & Dennis Bristol.

2. Julia Rambo & Tom Wynn.

3. Bill Lentz & Jo Echols.

4. Doug Snow & Margi Dyer.

5. Dennis Rose & Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Paul Quayle & Dennis Bristol.

2. Doug Snow & Margi Dyer.

3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

4. Linda Steele & Danny Edwards.

Flight C

1. Linda Steele & Danny Edwards.

Thursday Afternoon Stratified Pairs

Flight A

1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

2. Dennis Rose & Tom Wynn.

3. — 4. (tie) Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft, Julia Rambo & Paul Quayle.

Flight B

1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.

3. Jo Echols & John Svovoda.

Flight C

1. Linda Steele & Danny Edwards.

Mayfield

Friday Night Teams

1. Larry Lemon & Jane Baker.

2. — 4. (tie) Susie Peck & Danny Edwards, Janet Brotherson & Dianna Durbin,

Tom & Maxine Wynn.

Monday Night Open Pairs

1. Dennis Rose & Jane Baker.

2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

Fulton

Monday Morning Open Pairs

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie & Jane Baker.

2. Jackye Hohman & Carol Ehlers.

Flight B

1. Carol Howell & Jo Grissom.

