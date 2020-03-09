Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information call 270-564-2823.
Paducah
Saturday Afternoon Stratified Pairs
Flight A
1. Tim Butterbaugh & Fran Russell.
2. Doug Snow & Margi Dyer.
3. Ron Brockman & Michael Eastburn.
4. Dennis Rose & John Svoboda.
Flight B
1. Fran Russell &Tim Butterbaugh.
2. Doug Snow & Margi Dyer.
3. Dennis Rose & John Svovoda.
Tuesday Afternoon Stratified Pairs
Flight A
1. Paul Quayle & Dennis Bristol.
2. Julia Rambo & Tom Wynn.
3. Bill Lentz & Jo Echols.
4. Doug Snow & Margi Dyer.
5. Dennis Rose & Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Paul Quayle & Dennis Bristol.
2. Doug Snow & Margi Dyer.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Linda Steele & Danny Edwards.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele & Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon Stratified Pairs
Flight A
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Dennis Rose & Tom Wynn.
3. — 4. (tie) Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft, Julia Rambo & Paul Quayle.
Flight B
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Jo Echols & John Svovoda.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele & Danny Edwards.
Mayfield
Friday Night Teams
1. Larry Lemon & Jane Baker.
2. — 4. (tie) Susie Peck & Danny Edwards, Janet Brotherson & Dianna Durbin,
Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Monday Night Open Pairs
1. Dennis Rose & Jane Baker.
2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Fulton
Monday Morning Open Pairs
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie & Jane Baker.
2. Jackye Hohman & Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell & Jo Grissom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.