The Graves County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on various charges Monday after deputies responded to a domestic call.
Jounna M. Hedgepath was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Josh Hedgepath was charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree wanton endangerment. Both were booked at the Graves County Jail.
Around 11:07 a.m. Monday, Graves County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Scott Road area just south of Ky. 97 for a complaint of domestic violence occurring in a moving vehicle. A news release reports that deputies stopped the vehicle and two occupants, identified as the Hedgepaths, were separated and interviewed.
Deputy Jamie Clark saw Jounna Hedgepath drop several suspected Xanax bars in the grass, according to the release, and she was arrested. A further search of Jounna Hedgepath and her belongings revealed a suspected marijuana roach and about 3.30 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s office said further investigation also revealed Josh Hedgepath allegedly assaulted Jounna Hedgepath, while they were arguing and traveling on the roadway.
