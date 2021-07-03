The bad news is that many plants rapidly have dried due to the recent high temperatures, relatively low humidity and high winds. The good news is that these three factors have aided in preserving hydrangeas and other flowers. Dried hydrangeas can be sprayed different colors and used throughout the year by themselves in a vase or mixed with fresh and other dried flowers. The latter is recommended.
Hydrangeas normally need to be slightly crisp before cutting in order to dry successfully. It is nature’s way of helping ensure success in drying hydrangeas and other plant materials that will last the longest. Some of my Annabelle hydrangeas are 5-6 years old.
Southern Living suggests drying in a vase or in silica gel. The latter retains the color better and is faster drying, but it is not easy to find in quantity and can be expensive. The faster a plant dries, the faster it will rehydrate.
Let nature take her course. Once hydrangeas start to change color as individual petals are feeling crispy, it is time to cut stems. Cut the stem to just above the last leaf node.
Morning is the best time to cut, as the flower is at its turgid best. As the flower dries, imperfections will be obvious so be picky as to which flower to cut. Remove leaves, recut stems at a 45 degree angle and place in a tall container of 5-6 inches of water and let dry. Do not add water. Drying could not be simpler.
Depending on the bloom head size, place only 4-5 stems in the container at angles facing out. This gives more air circulation and improves even drying. My best container is a gallon clear glass jug, as the weight keeps it from tipping. Place out of the sun. Blooms should be dry in 2-3 weeks. Pour out any water left in the container to avoid mold growth on the stems.
Options are spraying with a clear sealant, paint, or glitter, or leave natural.
Queen Anne lace is a lovely addition to any dried arrangement, natural or sprayed. It also is generally difficult to dry. The above should improve the success rate. If the head closes up on itself, that is OK, just paint spray and add glitter while it’s still wet.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — Deadhead annuals to fool them into producing more flowers. Check the moisture content of container plants. If the soil is dry deeper than 3 inches, soak the soil until it feels cool. Then drain. For containers too large to move, work in a moisture-retaining gel or granule into the soil. Do not add more than according to directions. It really expands when moist.
Cut daily stems to the ground once bloomed out. If stems are completely dry, they can be pulled using a quick tug. Harvest seed of columbine, hollyhock, and money or silver dollar plant and store in a sealed container, list name, date harvested and when to plant (scattered or sown). Take ivy, pachysandra, and vinca minor cuttings, insert them in a mix of loam, peat and sand, keep moist and fertilized every two weeks or roots begin to grow. Plant “Wave” petunias that do not need deadheading; old varieties do need deadheading to produce continual bloom.
• Lawn — Weeds grow best and fastest in full sun. During the summer, mow at a higher height and at the end of the day.
• Trees and shrubs — Dogwoods and maples are bleeders. They can be pruned this month as needed to remove crossed branches, dead or diseased.
• Vegetables — Train tomatoes and vining plants on trellises for greater air circulation, reduce airborne disease and less fungal growth. Side dress tomatoes with superphosphate and then water in to produce bigger and more fruit. For greater yield, cut of the tip of squash vine above the first set of leaves.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
