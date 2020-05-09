A drug investigation that began Thursday in the Farley area resulted in six arrests, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Joseph J. Barley, 38, is charged with speeding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Nathan Moyers, 24, is charged with probation violation, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Eric J. Hopper, 32, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, second offense, possession of a handgun by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Windsor, 22, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ty J. Yaw, 31, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Ashley M. Bratta, 36, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s reports indicate Barley and Moyers were arrested as they were separately leaving a house on Husband Road. After a search warrant was obtained, Hopper was arrested following a search of his room. Windsor, who arrived after the initial search had begun, was also arrested following a search of her room.
Yaw and Bratta were also subsequently arrested as they arrived at the residence as the search warrant was being served.
The suspects were booked into McCracken County Jail.
