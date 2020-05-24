The Trigg County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death that occurred Saturday at Land Between the Lakes.
Coroner John Vinson reported that he was dispatched to Pryor Bay to investigate a possible drowning. Charles Logan Watters, 52, of Whitley City, was identified as the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS and the U.S. Forest Service.
