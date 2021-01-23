The tourism and hotel industries have been some of the hardest hit sectors of the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paducah is no different. The hotel occupancy rate in Paducah was down by 22.3% at 44.8% for 2020.
The drop in occupancy could have an impact on projects involving the City of Paducah and McCracken County. For the county, the sports complex slated for the old Bluegrass Downs property could be impacted. The goal was to use money generated from the county transient room tax to pay for a large portion of the sports complex. Empty hotel rooms means less revenue from the tax, which in turn means the county has less funds to pay for the complex.
“It’s made us have to look and see if we can find other avenues of revenue,” McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said Friday.
Clymer said some of the other avenues the county could consider to fund the sports complex project include revenue bonds, or financial partnerships with the City of Paducah. He also said they might have to scale back the size of the project in the beginning. Clymer doesn’t see the schedule being pushed back though.
“Maybe we’ll look at developing fewer fields initially, knowing that a year or so down the road that other fields will go in places where they’re planned to go,” Clymer said.
For the city, the decrease in hotel occupancy could impact its deal with Weyland Ventures to build a boutique hotel downtown. Mayor George Bray said Weyland is set to meet with its banking and investment team in the coming days on the project. At this point, Bray said the city still plans on moving ahead despite the hotel industry downturn.
“They’re not going to do this project if they don’t have a satisfactory return, if the banks don’t feel like they’re going to get paid back, if the investors that they get to go in with them does not feel like it’s a good deal,” Bray said. “But if they move forward ... I am confident that it is a project that will be good for Paducah.”
There is some indication that the local hotel industry is seeing some recovery. At the low point in April, hotel occupancy in Paducah was down by nearly 55%, but by December it was down only 14%. Mary Hammond with the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau attributes the improvement in occupancy in part to the sporting events held at the convention center.
“November started out good, and then we went into the red (COVID-19) zone. Everyone kind of buttoned up and we didn’t see a lot of business, but once the sporting events started happening in late December, we saw a boost,” Hammond said.
Hammond believes the boost in the second half of the year is a good indicator that hotel occupancy will be better in 2021. Bray said the Weyland project will be affected by how the virus is handled moving forward, and how the overall economy responds.
“There’s still uncertainty, in my view, what the project looks like,” Bray said.
Uncertainty is also a word Clymer uses to describe the funding for the proposed outdoor sports complex.
“The hard part is no one knows, can’t know, when we’ll be back up and running and get people back in the hotels and generating that revenue,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.