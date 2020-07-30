The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Regional Driver Licensing Office in Paducah is reopening, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
The Paducah office is at 2855 Jackson St., Suite 7. It will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are offering essential, in-person public services while taking care to do so in a way that protects public health,” Beshear said. “Essential services include issuing, renewing and replacing operator’s licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”
Even as KYTC regional offices reopen, the governor encouraged anyone who can renew or replace credentials by mail or drop-off to do so. Those whose licenses, permits or ID cards were lost or expired — or will expire — from March 1 through Sept. 30 of this year and who do not require testing may apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence. Check with the clerk as to preferred method, such as drop-off form or mail-in form.
In-person services at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Paducah are limited to:
• Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card.
• Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment.
• Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential.
• Issuance of REAL ID or standard licenses for new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing.
• Renewal of a credential (or issuance of a REAL ID) with expiration dates of March 18 to July 6, which were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order.
• Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident.
“Reopening the Paducah office expands an important customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But we are doing so in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. That includes social distancing, wearing face masks and having a sanitized work station for every customer.”
Qualifying applicants may make appointments online at drive.ky.gov. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins. To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicles and will be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.
