A Paducah man faces endangerment charges after a vehicle he was allegedly chasing with his car crashed into a home and caught fire, according to Paducah police.
Jahkeem Coleman, 20, is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment following the crash near midnight Thursday, police reports indicate.
Tailiyah Patterson told officers she was dropping off a friend at a home near Kentucky Avenue when Coleman allegedly began following her. The chase continued from Walter Jetton Boulevard to Jackson Street to H.C. Mathis Drive.
Patterson said she turned onto North 13th Street and then lost control of her vehicle, which struck a home and caught fire, according to police.
Coleman was booked into McCracken County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.